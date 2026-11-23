Standard for family-friendly employers

Family Friendly Employer criteria set out what U.S. employers must offer beyond legal minimums, as surveys show wide gaps in parent benefits.

- Oliver Scharfenberg, PhDr. MBASHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The USIQ United States Institute for Quality has published the complete criteria for its Family Friendly Employer certification. The document, version 2026-1.3 of November 5, 2026, lists 39 criteria in eight HR areas, along with point weights, minimum scores, evidence rules and the thresholds for each certification level. The full criteria catalog can be downloaded free of charge.The publication follows several recent surveys that point to a gap between what working parents say would help them and what U.S. employers currently provide. In a Pew Research Center survey of 2,242 U.S. working parents, conducted in March 2026, 43% said on-site childcare would be highly helpful. Among parents with a child aged five or younger, the figure was 59%. Only 6% said their workplace offers it. Seventy-one percent said the freedom to choose when they work their required hours would be highly helpful, while 25% reported having a great deal or a fair amount of that flexibility. More than eight in ten working parents who are not self-employed rated paid parental, family or medical leave as highly helpful, and about half have access to it.A separate Harris Poll survey of 696 employed U.S. parents, commissioned by Bright Horizons and reported on November 19, 2026, found that nine in ten had handled at least one child care task during the workday. Fifty-nine percent said child care logistics interrupt their work at least once a week.How the assessment is structuredThe certification has two parts worth up to 100 points each. The HR assessment covers work organization and scheduling, leadership, flexible work and working-time models, pregnancy and parental leave, childcare and caregiving benefits, fairness for parents and caregivers, candidate experience, and support during family emergencies and other life events. Flexible work, parental leave and family benefits are core areas with separate minimum scores, so a high total cannot make up for a weak result in one of them.Under the criteria, only provisions that go beyond what the law already requires earn points. Each criterion is rated three times, for the policy on offer, for employee access and for implementation, and the lowest of the three ratings counts. Full credit requires that at least 80% of the covered workforce can use a benefit on published eligibility terms. Any rating above the lowest level needs documentary evidence. A second reviewer independently rates all criteria in the three core areas and a random 20% of the remaining criteria.The second part is a confidential survey of all U.S. employees. Two questions, one on combining work with family or caregiving and one on working-hours flexibility, account for half of the survey score. Employers receive aggregated results only.Employers can reach four levels: Certified at 120 of 200 points, Silver at 140, Gold at 160 and Platinum at 180. A certificate is valid for 24 months and comes with a public verification page that shows the level, the assessment period and the methodology version."Most parents can tell you exactly what would make their week easier. Usually it is a schedule they can plan around and leave they can afford to take," said Oliver Scharfenberg, PhDr. MBA, who developed the USIQ methodology and serves on its Scientific Advisory Board. "A policy that exists only in the handbook will not score well with us. We check whether employees can actually use it, and we ask them directly in the survey."Scharfenberg added: "We publish every criterion and every threshold. HR teams can check their own policies before they apply, and job seekers can see what the seal stands for."The program is open to U.S. employers with at least 10 employees in any industry. Details on the method, the employee survey and the HR assessment are available at family-friendly-employer-certificate.About USIQUSIQ United States Institute for Quality is a brand of Quality Standardization and Certification LLC, based in Sheridan, Wyoming. USIQ runs the Family Friendly Employer, Top Employer and Top Service certification programs and publishes its criteria, scoring rules and thresholds at usiq. The USIQ word mark and logo are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.About Oliver Scharfenberg, PhDr. MBAOliver Scharfenberg is a member of the USIQ Scientific Advisory Board. His PhDr. doctoral research analyzed employer seals. He has written two books on recruitment and is the author of The AI Visibility SEO & GEO Playbook.

Anjali Anli

Quality Standardization and Certification LLC

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USIQ has released the new workplace standard for family-friendly employers in the United States News Provided By Quality Standardization and Certification LLC November 23, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Human Rights, Science



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