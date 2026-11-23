Kling 4.0 brings 30-second videos with native audio, keyframe control and consistent products to Wizstar, while Prompt Gallery offers proven starting prompts.

- NeoNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wizstar, an AI video creation platform that turns ideas, images and scripts into ready-to-publish videos, today added Kling 4.0 to its AI video generator and launched Prompt Gallery, a curated collection of AI video prompts shown alongside the videos they produced.Both updates serve the same goal: helping Wizstar users turn an idea into a usable video within the first few tries. Kling 4.0 gives them longer, more controllable shots, and Prompt Gallery shows them how to direct those shots well.What Kling 4.0 Adds to WizstarKling 4.0 brings four upgrades that matter most to the teams making videos on Wizstar:Complete 30-second videos with sound. Kling 4.0 generates 3 to 30 seconds in a single pass in 720p 1080p, or Enhanced 2K, with native audio and support for both vertical 9:16 and widescreen 16:9 formats. Brands can produce a full ad or social video in one go instead of stitching short clips together.Story control with keyframes. With Wizstar's Keyframe to Video feature, creators can set both the start and end frames for smooth transitions, so a short drama or story video follows their plan rather than the model's guess.Consistent products and characters. With up to 15 reference inputs, including images, videos, subjects and voices, ecommerce teams can keep a product's shape, color and packaging the same from the first frame to the last.Remakes of proven formats. Marketers can upload a video that already performs, keep its pacing and shots, and rebuild it with their own product and cast.Prompt Gallery: Proven Prompts for Better AI VideosHow an AI video turns out depends heavily on its prompt, and writing a good prompt takes practice. Prompt Gallery gives Wizstar users a head start. It brings together proven, popular AI video prompts, each shown with the video it produced and sorted by use case, from short films to product ads and UGC-style ads.Users can pick a result close to what they want, use its prompt as is, or adapt it to their own product, character or story. Along the way, they see how good prompts are written, so the prompts they write themselves, and the videos that come out of them, get better too.“For most teams, the hard part of AI video has been getting a clip that is long enough, consistent enough and close enough to the plan to actually use,” said Neo, Operations Manager at Wizstar.“Kling 4.0 closes much of that gap on Wizstar. Prompt Gallery covers the rest by showing users prompts that already work, so a good video comes from the first few tries, not the twentieth.”Kling 4.0 is available now in the Wizstar AI video generator, and Prompt Gallery is open at prompts/kling-4-0.About WizstarWizstar is an AI video creation platform that turns ideas, images and scripts into ready-to-publish videos. Creators, marketers and ecommerce teams use Wizstar to make product videos, ads and short stories with multiple video models and AI video agents.

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Wizstar Integrates Kling 4.0 and Launches a Prompt Gallery to Expand AI Video Creation Capabilities News Provided By trapilot ai November 23, 2026, 15:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Movie Industry, Retail, Social Media



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