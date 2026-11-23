MI, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / --A Facilities and EHS Campus Manager at Eaton Corporation Who Balances Safety, Productivity, and Efficiency While Cultivating a Supportive Workplace CultureLu Ballesteros-Wells is an experienced Environmental Health and Safety and Facilities management professional who currently works at Eaton Corporation in Southfield, MI as the Facilities and EHS Campus Manager. Her dedication to workplace safety dates back to 2012, when she joined the local site employee safety committee while employed at UPS. While serving as a Westmont UPS Safety Committee member, she began to discover a passion for the occupational safety world that would ultimately shape the rest of her career. Since then, she has built a reputation for finding practical solutions that balance safety, productivity, and efficiency. Her work helps the organizations she works in create a safe workplace where employees can perform at their best without compromising their well-being, personal safety, and health.Before joining Eaton in 2025, Lu held EHS and Facilities leadership roles with JR Automation in Auburn Hills, Michigan, and Home Chef in Chicago, Illinois. In those positions, she gained extensive experience in environmental health and safety compliance, facility operations, risk management, and employee engagement. One of her proudest milestones came in 2023, when she celebrated her first ribbon-cutting ceremony for a facility she led as Project Manager, marking the successful opening of the JR Automation Detroit Division building in Lake Orion. In the same year, she also graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree for Occupational Safety and Health from Columbia Southern University. She completed her degree all while balancing a full-time career and major personal and professional achievements.Lu attributes her success to a lesson she learned early in her career: influence is more powerful than authority. The most successful facilities and EHS initiatives, in her experience, are built on collaboration, trust, and strong relationships. She also credits mentors, supporters, colleagues, and her family, who believed in her and challenged her to grow. Their encouragement reinforced her conviction that success comes through listening, partnership, and the strength of meaningful connections. That philosophy shapes her leadership style, which emphasizes relationship-building, active listening, and helping peers and co-workers understand the purpose behind necessary safety initiatives.Lu's best career advice? Go back to school and further her education. Lu says that taking that leap was one of the most challenging decisions she has made, but also one of the most rewarding. That decision not only expanded her knowledge, it strengthened her confidence in her field, and opened new opportunities for both her personal and professional growth.To all young women who want to enter into a Facilities management or EHS role, Lu encourages them not to wait until they feel completely ready, since growth often happens outside one's comfort zone. She urges them to seek mentors, build strong relationships, stay curious, and remember that their unique perspective has value. She also advises focusing on continuous learning, supporting others, and always doing one's best rather than striving for perfection.Working in operational and technical environments where women remain underrepresented has presented its challenges. For Lu, one of the most significant has been establishing credibility while confidently demonstrating the knowledge, leadership, and expertise she brings to the table. She has found that overcoming these barriers means leading with expertise, being prepared, delivering consistent results, and seeking mentorship along the way. Ultimately, she has learned that credibility is built through performance, growth, and a commitment to never stop learning.At the heart of Lu's values are people, relationships, and making a meaningful difference in the lives of others. She believes people are at their best when they know they are genuinely valued, not just for what they contribute, but for who they are. That belief is deeply connected to her passion for safety and influences how she supports, encourages, and builds relationships with those around her. Whether at home or at work, family, connection, and creating an environment where people can thrive remain central to who she is.Lu's passion for helping others reaches well beyond her professional life. In 2016, she helped establish the still thriving Share Food Share Love food pantry in Brookfield, Illinois, putting her commitment to community into action. When she's not working, Lu enjoys volunteering, golfing, taking part in and attending musical and straight theater, and diving into mechanical projects, an interest that traces back to her early days as a bicycle mechanic.Lu Ballesteros-Wells' journey from a UPS safety committee member to Campus Leadership at Eaton is a story of continuous growth, purposeful leadership, and genuine care for people. By combining practical solutions with collaboration and a commitment to creating safer, stronger workplaces, she has built her career around a principle that continues to guide her today: true leadership isn't about authority. It's about the positive influence you have on others.Learn More about Lu Ballesteros-Wells:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Lu Ballesteros-Wells, Builds Safer Workplaces Through Influence, Partnership, & Practical Leadership News Provided By Influential Women November 23, 2026, 15:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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