Graphical abstract

GA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new study shows that oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) can be a measurable drain on magnesium anodes in aqueous magnesium batteries when the anode surface stays largely free of discharge products. The researchers directly assessed ORR's role in self-corrosion and designed a binary electrolyte additive mixture to suppress it. By pairing L-ascorbic acid (vitamin C, Vit. C), an oxygen scavenger, with a Mg2+ complexing agent, the team maintained a cleaner anode surface, limited parasitic reactions, and improved discharge potential (DP), utilization efficiency (UE), and specific energy. The work reframes ORR as a design target for high-performance aqueous magnesium batteries rather than a minor side reaction.

Aqueous magnesium batteries offer low-cost materials, safety, and environmental compatibility, but their anodes suffer from self-corrosion and discharge-product accumulation. These deposits increase internal resistance and lower discharge voltage, making a clean anode surface essential for battery performance. However, achieving both high discharge voltage and anode utilization efficiency requires controlling self-corrosion on the exposed magnesium surface. While the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) is a recognized cause of self-corrosion, the oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) has received less attention because discharge-product films were thought to restrict oxygen diffusion. Removing these films allows dissolved oxygen to reach the magnesium surface, highlighting the need to investigate ORR and develop targeted electrolyte additive strategies.

Researchers at Helmholtz-Zentrum Hereon, with collaborators at Kiel University and Southeast University, reported (DOI: 1016/j.2026.100566) the findings in eScience. The article was available online on Nov. 2026. The team used a magnesium–calcium (Mg–0.2Ca) anode, controlled oxygen levels by gas purging or chemical scavenging, and compared individual additives with binary mixtures. They combined Vit. C with Mg2+ complexing agents, including 4-amino-3-hydroxy-1-naphthalenesulfonic acid (4A3HNSA), Tiron, and 3,4-dihydroxybenzoic acid (3,4-DHB). The study linked electrochemical performance to real-time H2 evolution and interfacial chemistry during discharge.

The study found that ORR can account for a measurable minority-up to roughly one-tenth-of total anodic self-corrosion when Mg2+ complexing additives keep the Mg–0.2Ca surface largely film-free. In 4A3HNSA-containing electrolyte, removing dissolved oxygen improved both discharge potential (DP) and utilization efficiency (UE), confirming that dissolved O2 matters when the surface is clean. The binary mixture of Vit. C and 4A3HNSA delivered better DP and UE than either additive alone and supported stable full-cell discharge over an extended period. Operando microprobes showed lower local dissolved H2 and pH near the anode in the mixture. X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) and vibrational spectroscopy indicated a Mg–N-containing interfacial layer, which the authors link to suppressed HER and mitigated negative difference effect (NDE). The effect was not simply additive: Vit. C removed dissolved O2, while the complexing agent limited hydroxide deposition and helped preserve a favorable interface. The mixture with Tiron performed poorly, suggesting that excessively strong Mg2+ binding can trigger chunk effect. Diffusion-limited ORR currents were low, consistent with ORR's limited but non-negligible share. Vit. C alone left a visible discharge film and showed little oxygen sensitivity, whereas 4A3HNSA kept the surface clean.

The authors said the key insight is that ORR had been hidden by the assumption that discharge films block oxygen. They said keeping the anode film-free turns dissolved O2 into a real capacity drain, so the additive design had to solve two problems at once: remove oxygen and manage Mg2+ at the interface. They said the binary mixture is more than a simple sum of additives because Vit. C alters the interfacial chemistry and helps form a Mg–N-containing layer that suppresses HER. They added that this coupled mechanism helps explain the simultaneous gains in UE and DP.

The findings offer a practical route for primary aqueous magnesium and magnesium–air (Mg–air) batteries: instead of continuous gas purging, an oxygen-scavenging additive can suppress ORR while a complexing agent keeps the anode clean. The approach may also guide electrolyte design for other metals that face oxygen-driven parasitic reactions. The authors caution that additive strength matters; overly strong Mg2+ complexation can increase chunk effect and reduce specific energy. Future work can screen greener oxygen scavengers and pH-buffering agents, optimize additive ratios for different alloys and current densities, and validate long-term performance in full cells. Such formulations could simplify system design where gas purging is impractical. The open-access study provides a mechanistic template for combining additives by function rather than trial and error.

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Funding information

Chinese Scholarship Council (CSC) (No. 202106050030 and No. 202206050042); Humboldt Research Fellowship;

Lucy Wang

BioDesign Research

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Oxygen reduction drives magnesium anode self-corrosion; a vitamin C-based additive mix counters it News Provided By BioDesign Research November 23, 2026, 15:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Science



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