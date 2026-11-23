dojo gift set

New Drop 001 Collector Archive enables merchandise registration, future release notifications, and access to forthcoming digital collectible initiatives.

Valiant Eagle, Inc (OTCMKTS:PSRU)

- Xavier Mitchell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Fury Line, a martial arts-inspired lifestyle brand owned by Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTCID: PSRU), today announced the launch of its Artifact Verification Program and Drop 001 Collector Archive, a new initiative designed to connect consumers with authenticated merchandise, collector communications, and future fan-engagement opportunities tied to the brand's Fists of Fury-inspired product line.

The verification platform allows customers to register eligible products purchased through The Fury Line and establish participation in the company's inaugural collector archive. Registered participants receive collector updates, future release notifications, access to exclusive content, and information regarding upcoming digital collectible initiatives and limited-edition merchandise programs.

According to the company, the Drop 001 Collector Archive represents an expansion of The Fury Line's efforts to integrate consumer products with digital engagement tools and community-building initiatives.

"The launch of the Artifact Verification Program is an important step in the evolution of The Fury Line," said Xavier Mitchell, President of Valiant Eagle Inc. "We are creating a framework that allows customers to engage with our products beyond the initial purchase while building a long-term collector community around the brand and its connection to Fists of Fury*."*

The verification process enables customers to register qualifying merchandise through a dedicated online portal by submitting product and order information. Upon registration, participants are added to the Drop 001 Collector Archive and become eligible to receive future collector communications and announcements.

The initiative complements several interactive merchandise offerings already available through The Fury Line, including the Interactive Fury Tee, which incorporates a QR code into its graphic design. When scanned using a mobile device, the code provides access to Fists of Fury-related video content, connecting physical merchandise with digital media experiences.

The company stated that future phases of the collector program may include additional authentication features, artifact numbering systems, expanded collector benefits, and digital collectible opportunities.

The announcement coincides with The Fury Line's Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotional period, which runs from November 27 through November 30. During the promotion, the company will offer a Dojo Gift Set consisting of the Dojo Shadows Hoodie and Dojo Stripe Crew Socks, along with a family apparel bundle featuring products designed for adults, children, and infants.

More information about The Fury Line's Black Friday collection is available at:

Artifact registration information is available at:

About The Fury Line

The Fury Line is a martial arts-inspired lifestyle brand owned by Valiant Eagle Inc. The brand develops apparel, accessories, and interactive merchandise influenced by the legacy of Fists of Fury. Through product design, digital engagement initiatives, and collector-focused programs, The Fury Line seeks to connect consumers with martial arts-inspired entertainment and lifestyle experiences.

About Valiant Eagle Inc.

Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTCID: PSRU) is an entertainment, media, and technology company focused on content development, intellectual property, and consumer-facing brand initiatives.

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Valiant Eagle, Inc

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The Fury Line Launches Collector Verification Program for Fists of Fury-Inspired Merchandise News Provided By Valiant Eagle, Inc November 23, 2026, 15:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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