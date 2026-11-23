MENAFN - EIN Presswire) What size is a full size quilt? The standard is 84 by 90 inches - and the question ranks #3 among 4,067 questions quilters asked Google.

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What size is a full size quilt? A standard full size quilt commonly measures 84 by 90 inches for a full, or double, mattress measuring 54 inches wide by 75 inches long. The question received 785 impressions in Google Search Console data for lindas collected July 20 – October 17, 2026, making it the #3 most-asked question in the dataset.The findings appear in "What Quilters Actually Ask Google," the Fall 2026 report from Linda's Electric Quilters. The report examines 4,067 distinct questions accounting for 43,433 question impressions. Its principal findings show repeated searches for quilt dimensions, with the full-size question appearing in several phrasings:. "How big is a full size quilt" received 568 impressions; "what are the dimensions of a full size quilt" received 313; and "what size is a full quilt" received 295. Together with the target question, these accounted for about 1,961 impressions.. Quilt-size questions covering baby, crib, throw, twin, full, queen and king accounted for about 35% of all question impressions - about 15,200 of 43,433 - and appeared in hundreds of phrasings.. The #1 question overall was "what size is a baby quilt," with 1,250 impressions. Full size was the second size topic in the data.. Across all 4,067 questions, the click-through rate was 0.52%, and 96% of questions earned zero clicks - consistent with answers being absorbed by AI summaries and on-page snippets before a searcher visits a website.For someone planning a quilt, the standard measurement provides a starting point rather than a fixed requirement. An 84 by 90-inch quilt gives roughly a 15-inch drop on each side and at the foot of a full mattress. Common variations run 80–84 inches wide by 88–90 inches long, depending on the desired drape.Corey Pearson, Chief Quilter at Linda's Electric Quilters, offered these comments on the dataset, available for quotation:"Full, or double, is that in-between size people second-guess. They may be making a quilt for a guest bed, a teen's room or a dorm, and they want to know how it will fit before they start. A clear answer gives them a place to begin. Then they can decide how much quilt they want hanging over the bed and get started."The full report, "What Quilters Actually Ask Google" (Fall 2026), is available from Linda's Electric Quilters; the next edition is scheduled for January 2027.About Linda's Electric QuiltersLinda's Electric Quilters is a family-owned quilt shop in McKinney, Texas, founded in 1995. It sells batting, fabric, thread and notions in-store at 2001 Central Circle, Suite 103, McKinney, TX 75069, and online at lindas. Corey Pearson, Chief Quilter, leads its education program, including the daily "Morning with Corey" series. Corey Pearson is available for interview and expert comment on quilting techniques and craft-retail trends.Media contact: Linda's Electric Quilters - via lindas###

Jonathan Shroyer

Linda's Electric Quilters

+1 972-542-4000

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What Size Is a Full Size Quilt? Question Ranks #3 in Quilting Search Dataset News Provided By Linda's Electric Quilters November 23, 2026, 15:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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