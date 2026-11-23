“As comprehensive as it is transformative, it is hard to imagine a book more necessary at this point in our history.” - Michael Koehn, Cabo Living

Mark Bitz is an entrepreneur, author, and community leader.

Mark Bitz argues that human flourishing depends on personal choices and the cultural“software” that shapes our perspectives, values, and practices.

- Author and college instructor Mark Bitz

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Personal responsibility matters, but the culture in which people live can have as much or more influence on their ability to thrive, says author and college instructor Mark Bitz. In his new book, American Culture 2.0: Software that Elevates Everyone's Life, he explores how the perspectives and practices passed from one generation to the next shape human flourishing.

“Most people know our genes, parents, and choices affect our life, but few recognize that our culture, a type of human software and reservoir of intergenerational practices, also affects it,” Bitz writes.

Drawing on more than four decades of research into human flourishing, Bitz brings together insights from natural law, the West's Judeo-Christian heritage, American principles of self-government, and modern science. His goal is to illuminate the perspectives and practices that can help people flourish and advance the common good.

At the heart of American Culture 2.0 are four foundational principles - Fitness, Truth, Freedom, and Decency - supported by 50“Winning Perspectives” and 250“Winning Practices” that strengthen individuals, families, schools, businesses, communities, and governments.

Its practical applications range from detecting one's purpose, principle-centeredness, habit formation, prioritization, and developing executive function to pairing up, raising thriving children, improving educational outcomes, corporate governance, and more affordable and empowering social safety nets. Other topics include reframing thoughts, improving self-talk, enterprise competitiveness, curtailing the influence of special interests, peaceful coexistence, solutions to democracy's shortcomings, and cultural fitness.

Rather than offering merely a critique of contemporary society, Bitz asks readers to consider what actually works and which practices are worth preserving.

“People, and especially children, absorb whatever is around them, and we need to be much more intentional about what we and they assimilate,” he added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mark Bitz is an entrepreneur, author, and community leader. He studied at Purdue, Cornell, and Harvard, and is a lifelong student of science, history, culture, government, economics, business, investing, and leadership. He has traveled to all 50 states, more than 50 countries, and 200 cities. He was named a“CNY 40 Under 40” honoree and is a Purdue University Alumni of Distinction. A former owner and operator of companies in turkey production, organic crops, and dairy feed, Bitz taught two courses on human flourishing at Florida Gulf Coast University and now teaches at New College of Florida.

For more information, please visit FlourishBooks.

American Culture 2.0: Software that Elevates Everyone's Life

Publisher: Ingram Spark

Release date: September 18, 2026

ISBN-13: ‎979-8988259169

Available from

PRAISE FOR AMERICAN CULTURE 2.0:

“As comprehensive as it is transformative, it is hard to imagine a book more necessary at this point in our history.”

- Michael Koehn, Cabo Living

“This is an important book for anyone who cares about the future of America and the culture we leave to those who follow us.”

- Howard“HK” Kessler, Host of In the Mix with HK

“An accessible, insightful look at American life in 2026, the sublime and ignoble. This earns a spot on your forever bookshelf from the first page.”

- Trey Burley, Daddy Mojo

Trish Stevens

Ascot Media Group, Inc.

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Culture Largely Determines a Population's Quality of Life, Says Author of American Culture 2.0 News Provided By Ascot Media Group, Inc. November 23, 2026, 15:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, World & Regional



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