SerataTM by Refine® brings a wedding planner's leads, weddings, timelines and floor plans into one place.

From first inquiry to final send-off, SerataTM by Refine® brings leads, clients, timelines, budgets, guests and floor plans into one place

- Brandy Blackford, Owner and CEO of RefineSURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Refine, a trusted resource for wedding professionals since 2013, today announced the launch of SerataTM by Refine, a web-based platform that helps wedding planners run their entire business in one place. Serata went live on November 18, 2026.Wedding planners often type the same details into a CRM, spreadsheets, shared documents and email threads. Serata is built so planners enter information once and it flows everywhere it is needed, from the first inquiry through the wedding day.What sets Serata apart:- Enter it once, use it everywhere. Details entered once appear wherever they are needed across the business and each wedding.- Pricing that does the math. Percentage-based pricing recalculates automatically from the packages planners set up in Serata.- Timelines that build themselves. Intuitive timelines pre-populate from each wedding's events, timing and questionnaire answers.- Questionnaires that put answers to work. Couples' answers go directly to the parts of the wedding where they are needed.Serata also includes:- Unlimited weddings. Every package includes unlimited weddings because you shouldn't have to pay more for being successful.- Leads and booking. Manage inquiries in one pipeline, then convert a booked lead into a wedding in one step.- Budgets, guests and tasks. Keep every wedding's budget, guest list and task due dates in one place.- Floor plans. Lay out tables and seating, starting from an optional initial table setup.- Collaboration. Invite couples into their wedding so they can add guests and follow progress, and give other wedding pros access to a single wedding.- Teams. Teams plans let planning companies share work with role-based permissions, so each team member sees only the information their role allows. Owners can also reassign a departing team member's leads."I took the best parts of the Refine Portal, our signature product, added the wishlist we've heard from thousands of planners, and designed Serata the way a planner thinks," said Brandy Blackford, Owner and CEO of Refine. "Every screen is built around how information needs to flow through a planning business, not around how a software developer thinks it should work. Serata is the business behind every celebration.""Weddings aren't just another project, and planners shouldn't have to use software that treats them like one. We kept hearing the same thing from our community: the tools were clunky, confusing, and built for someone else. Serata was built around how planners actually work, so it feels natural from the first day and gives their couples an experience that matches the care they put into every wedding," said Steve Blackford, Chief Product Officer of Refine.Serata builds on the Refine Portal, Refine's signature product, and on feature requests from the thousands of wedding planners who use Refine's tools and follow its online community.Pricing and availabilitySerata is available now at refineforweddingplanners/serata. Founding rates run through November 30, 2026: the Individual plan is $49.99 per month or $499.99 per year, and the Teams plan is $99.99 per month or $999.99 per year. Starting December 1, Individual is $79.99 per month or $799.99 per year, and Teams is $129.99 per month or $1,299.99 per year. Every plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee.About RefineRefine for Wedding Planners has created tools, templates and education for wedding planners since 2013. Its products include the Refine Portal, the Refine Collective membership and SerataTM by Refine. Learn more at refineforweddingplanners.SERATATM is a trademark, and REFINEis a registered trademark, of Blackford Digital Holdings, LLC.

Brandy Blackford

Refine for Wedding Planners

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Refine Launches SerataTM, an All-in-One Business Platform for Wedding Planners News Provided By Blackford Digital Holdings, LLC November 23, 2026, 15:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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