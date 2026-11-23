Japan Gold (TSXV: JG | OTCQB: JGLDF) participates in the 121 Mining Investment London Conference, November 23–24, highlighting approximately C$50 million in committed capital and its strategic alliance with Solidcore Resources.

Qualified investors can request pre-arranged 1-2-1 meetings with management in London, UK

Japan Gold Corp. (OTCQB:JGLDF)

- John Proust, Chairman and CEO, Japan Gold Corp, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company"), announced that John Proust, Chairman and CEO, will participate in 121 Mining Investment London, a B2i Digital Featured Conference hosted by 121 Mining Investment at Convene, 133 Houndsditch, London, on November 23-24, 2026. Management will hold pre-arranged 1-2-1 meetings with qualified investors over the two days to discuss the Company's recently announced C$50 million in committed capital to advance Japan Gold's property portfolio, including a Strategic Alliance with Solidcore Resources plc. to advance five high-priority gold exploration projects in Japan.Japan Gold Corp. is a B2i Digital New and Notable company. Its company profile will be available soon at .“With approximately C$50 million in committed capital and the backing of Solidcore, a well-capitalized international gold producer, Japan Gold is well positioned to accelerate its drill-ready projects and unlock value in one of the world's underexplored gold jurisdictions”, said John Proust, Chairman and CEO of Japan Gold.“121 Mining Investment London puts mining management teams in front of qualified investors from around the world. We're glad to share Japan Gold's story with our investor community as the company heads to London,” said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital, Inc., the Official Media Partner of the conference.Meetings and RegistrationMeetings: Monday and Tuesday, November 23-24, 2026. Pre-arranged 1-2-1 meetings with qualified investors, scheduled by 121 Mining Investment, plus a conference program of expert sessions.Location: Convene, 133 Houndsditch, London EC3A 7BX, United KingdomRegistration is subject to approval by 121 Mining Investment. Investors can request registration at: .Event details and profiles of participating companies:About Japan Gold Corp.Canada-based Japan Gold Corp. is the largest mineral exploration company in Japan, with a portfolio of more than 3,000 sq km of prospective mineral rights covering regions known for gold mineralization and a history of high-grade epithermal gold production. Japan offers a compelling combination of highly prospective yet underexplored geology, well-developed infrastructure, and a stable mining jurisdiction. Over the past decade, Japan Gold's leadership team, including geologists, drillers, and technical advisors, have built deep technical capabilities and unmatched in-country expertise. Their extensive experience in exploration and operations, combined with a proven track record of discoveries worldwide, positions the company as the leading explorer in the country.As a project generator, Japan Gold focuses on acquiring and advancing high‐quality exploration projects, with the goal of generating exploration upside for joint venture partners, providing long‐term upside for shareholders while minimizing dilution.In September 2026, Japan Gold entered into an alliance with Solidcore Resources plc covering five of its 27 projects. Under the agreement, Solidcore has committed C$35 million in advanced exploration expenditures across the five projects over a three-year period.For additional information, visit .About 121 Mining Investment121 Mining Investment, part of Hyve Group, runs mining investment conferences in London, New York, Dubai, Cape Town, Hong Kong, Miami and Dallas, plus an online edition, built around pre-arranged 1-2-1 meetings between company management and investors. For more information, visit .About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, New and Notable Company, and Featured Expert programs. Its B2i Digital Media Network ( ) spans 1,200+ news, broadcast, and trade outlets with a 330 million+ combined monthly audience, plus 1.7 million+ followers, 88,000 capital market participants on its email lists, and a rolodex of 260,000+ capital markets contacts. That reach gets clients seen; its conferences put them in the room with investors. The Capital Markets MatchmakerSM takes every story from Marketing to MeetingsSM. B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.Public companies can share their news with investors through the B2i Digital Media Network:Discover more Featured Companies, Featured Experts, and upcoming Featured Conferences at b2idigital.Cautionary NoteNeither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events, including the upcoming Bajo drilling program. These statements are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions; the stability of the financial and capital markets; the timing and granting of prospecting rights; the Company's ability to convert prospecting rights into digging rights within the timeframe prescribed by the Mining Act; competition for qualified staff; the regulatory process and actions; technical issues; new legislation; potential delays or changes in plans; working in a new political jurisdiction; results of exploration; and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may differ from the information provided herein and, consequently, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward‐looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable laws.For further information, please contact:Alexia HelgasonVice President, Corporate CommunicationsPhone: +1(604) 417-1265Email:...121 Mining Investment Contact InformationSteve DavidsonHead of Investor Strategy121 Mining Investmentdavidson@121mininginvestmentB2i Digital Contact InformationDavid ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Office...Disclosure & DisclaimerB2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Media Partner of 121 Mining Investment London, November 23 and 24, 2026. B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of 121 Mining Investment or Hyve Group and is not authorized to represent or act on behalf of either of them in any capacity. 121 Mining Investment has not reviewed or approved the content contained on the b2idigital website. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy.This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision.To learn more about the B2i Digital Media Network, visit

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Japan Gold Announces Participation in 121 Mining Investment London on November 23-24, 2026 News Provided By B2i Digital, Inc. November 23, 2026, 15:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Mining Industry



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