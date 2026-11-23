MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Ujjain, Nov 23 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday directed officials to complete all ongoing and approved projects related to Simhastha 2028 by December 2027, stressing that preparations for the religious congregation should be completed well in advance.

Addressing the seventh meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Simhastha at the state secretariat, Yadav said there should be no shortcomings in arrangements for the event, which is expected to attract millions of pilgrims.

The committee approved 33 projects with a total estimated cost of Rs 2,801.75 crore, as recommended by the supervisory committee, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

"All projects currently under construction or approved for Simhastha should be completed by the end of 2027. There should be no shortcomings in the arrangements," Yadav said. He directed officials to construct paved access roads to all ghats along the Shipra River and announced that the Cabinet Committee would meet every month to review the progress of preparations.

The Chief Minister also said Simhastha 2028 should be organised around the theme of a "Clean and Green Simhastha".

The approved projects include temporary infrastructure, electricity supply, sanitation, healthcare, fire safety, traffic management and security arrangements.

The Energy Department has proposed an expenditure of Rs 387.99 crore for temporary power infrastructure, including five substations, electricity lines and around 1,000 distribution transformer structures. Around 4,500 electricity connections will be provided to camps and institutions of saints.

The Ujjain Municipal Corporation has proposed Rs 393.53 crore for sanitation facilities, including 8,169 sanitation complexes with around 1.75 lakh units comprising toilets, bathing facilities and urinals. Another Rs 153.73 crore has been proposed for solid waste management, sanitation and disease prevention. Around 13,000 sanitation workers will be deployed daily during the event.

The proposals also include Rs 27.78 crore for healthcare facilities, Rs 18.23 crore for firefighting arrangements and Rs 155.08 crore for disaster management, Home Guards and Civil Defence. The number of Home Guards is proposed to be increased from 8,000 during the 2016 Simhastha to 11,500, while Civil Defence volunteers will be increased from 4,000 to 10,000.

For road and transport arrangements, proposals include construction of 122 km of temporary roads, 17 km of pathways leading to the ghats and development of parking facilities.

The Ujjain Development Authority has also planned to deploy 2,000 buses to transport pilgrims between ghats, akhadas and parking areas.

Other proposals include Rs 100 crore for city beautification and improvement of 147 junctions, and Rs 90 crore for a Simhastha Experience Centre to be developed using modern digital technologies.

The Home Department has also proposed security equipment and vehicles worth Rs 1,862.67 crore, including bomb detection, anti-terrorism, cyber-security and crowd-management equipment. Around 100 bomb detection and disposal teams will be required during the event.

The projects are aimed at improving facilities for pilgrims and creating infrastructure that will continue to benefit Ujjain after Simhastha 2028, the statement said.