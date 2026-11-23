MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actress Sumona Chakravarti has decided to resume her fitness journey 6 months after her endometriosis surgery. She uploaded a video of herself sweating it out at the gym on Monday, after getting an 'all clear' from her doctor.

On her first day back at the gym, Sumone ran after a long time.

Sharing her fitness regimen with the netizens, Sumone added the text to the clip, "After a full leg workout, i ran today finally. After a very long time. 4 mins run + 1 min walk - x4 20 mins & i was dead. But it was Day 1...This is what re start looks like. Slowly & Steadily. (sic)."

The 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' actress also captioned the post, "6 months post op. Full clearance from my doctor & physical therapist. Time to start shredding. Body is definitely looking & feeling very different. I'm trying to understand it all over again. One step at a time. (sic)."

Back in July, Sumona Chakravarti talked about her health struggles. Looking back on all the challenges she had to overcome,'The Kapil Sharma Show' actress penned on her official handle,“Happy to resurface after a long time. I've been living under a rock for the last two months. I consciously stayed away from social media (for the majority of it atleast). On 4th May, I underwent surgery for the excision of my endometriosis, which had unfortunately progressed massively despite me trying to manage it for years. I guess it was finally time for me to say goodbye to it. I've spent the last two months healing-physically and mentally, And today, I can honestly say that I'm well. In fact, very well.”

“My doctor and her team are nothing less than angels to me. For fixing me, taking care of me, and understanding what I was going through when nobody else really could. I will forever be grateful. I'm sharing this not for promotion or sympathy, but simply because this experience has brought about a massive shift in my perspective towards life,” added Sumona.