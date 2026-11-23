MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 23 (IANS) In a fresh step towards modernising the state police force, Assam is set to introduce a new specialised unit, the Smart Response Unit (SRU), aimed at strengthening its operational capabilities and ensuring swift responses during emergencies, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, the proposed Smart Response Unit will be equipped with advanced weapons and personnel trained specifically to respond effectively to critical situations.

The initiative is aimed at enhancing the strength and preparedness of the Assam Police, particularly in situations requiring immediate intervention and a coordinated response.

The personnel of the specialised unit will undergo dedicated training to improve their operational efficiency and ability to tackle challenging situations.

The unit will also be equipped with modern weaponry to strengthen its response capabilities. The Smart Response Unit is expected to play an important role in situations where rapid action is crucial, with its personnel trained to respond swiftly to emerging security challenges and crisis situations.

The move comes as part of the broader efforts to modernise the Assam Police and improve its preparedness to deal with evolving law and order requirements.

The introduction of a specialised response mechanism is expected to add another layer to the operational capabilities of the state police force, particularly by ensuring that trained personnel with specialised equipment are available to deal with emergencies.

The proposed unit also reflects the growing emphasis on specialised training, modern equipment and faster response mechanisms in policing. However, details regarding the number of personnel to be inducted into the SRU, its operational structure, deployment locations, and the timeline for its formal launch have not yet been specified in the available report.

The development is being seen as another initiative towards building a more responsive and technologically equipped police force in Assam.

The Smart Response Unit, once operational, is expected to strengthen the state's emergency response framework through specialised manpower, advanced equipment and focused training.