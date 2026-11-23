MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 23 (IANS) The Ahmedabad City Police and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Monday demolished two allegedly illegal houses in the Sarkhej area, including one belonging to a woman arrested in a ganja trafficking case in which police seized over Rs 53.51 lakh in cash.

The demolition was carried out near Kailash Talav, close to Sanyas Ashram, under the 'No Drugs in Ahmedabad City' campaign.

The operation followed an investigation into an NDPS case registered against Sunita Rathod, 42, and her husband, Deepakkumar Rathod, by the Zone-7's Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Sarkhej Police.

Police had raided Sunita Rathod's residence on November 19, following a tip-off that she was allegedly selling narcotic substances prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act from her house.

During the raid, officers seized a quantity of the prohibited substance and Rs 53,51,100 in cash. An offence was subsequently registered at Sarkhej Police Station under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(B) and 29 of the NDPS Act.

During the investigation, police found that the house occupied by the accused was allegedly an unauthorised construction on government land. They also received information that prohibited substances were being sold from an adjoining house.

The person associated with the neighbouring property had also previously been booked under the NDPS Act. According to the police, the house occupied by the Rathods had been demolished by the AMC in 2023-24 for being an unauthorised construction.

However, the accused allegedly rebuilt the structure at the same location and resumed their activities. Both structures were demolished on Monday in the presence of AMC officials and staff, with the police providing assistance.

DCP Shivam Verma said, "Ahmedabad City Police is running a campaign called 'No Drugs in Ahmedabad City' and taking strict action against anyone involved in drug sales. Following an NDPS case registered against Deepak Rathod and Sunita Rathod, LCB and Sarkhej Police identified their illegal property, which is now being demolished by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation."

The police said the action is intended to send a message that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in similar illegal activities.