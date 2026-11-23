SPICE and MJS Investment Announce Strategic Partnership Across MJS's Premium and Fine-Dining Portfolio in the Kingdom Partnership covers leading premium dining restaurants in Saudi KSA's foodservice market is set to double to USD 58.3 billion by 2033, with tourism spend reaching SAR 300 billion Vision 2030's target of 150 million annual visitors drives demand for premium hospitality and Dining SPICE's zero-debt, demand-backed model delivers upfront capital to restaurants while generating footfall, sustained revenue, and new jobs in the hospitality sector

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – November, 2026 – MJS Investment, Saudi Arabia's leading restaurant management firm, has partnered with SPICE , the Riyadh-headquartered premium dining movement, in a strategic collaboration that brings together two shared visions for the future of premium and fine dining across the Kingdom. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Under the agreement, MJS Investment's portfolio of premium and fine-dining concepts joins the SPICE network, allowing guests to discover venues, book tables and pay through the SPICE app while accessing unparalleled rewards. The partnership is designed to drive footfall, attract high-value guests and build long-term loyalty across MJS Investment's brands.

“We are pleased to partner with SPICE as we continue to invest in the growth and long-term success of our restaurant portfolio across Saudi Arabia. At MJS Investment, we are committed to delivering exceptional dining experiences to our guests while supporting the growth of our brands. SPICE's innovative model aligns with our vision by providing a flexible growth solution that is directly connected to customer demand,” said Mohammed Jawa, Founder & Chairman, MJS Investment.

SPICE funds restaurants by pre-purchasing future dining credit, which is repaid as guests visit rather than through fixed instalments. The model is fully Sharia-compliant and allows restaurants to invest in openings, refurbishments, and talent, while SPICE drives a consistent flow of high-value guests who earn an average of 20% unrestricted cashback on every in-app payment. For diners, the SPICE app provides a single place to discover, book, and pay at handpicked venues.

“Saudi Arabia's restaurant scene is experiencing a strong period of growth with the arrival of global brands, and MJS Investment is redefining what Dining looks like,” said Zeid Husban, Co-founder & CEO, SPICE.“Partnering with MJS Investment is a significant moment for SPICE. Our Dining Capital model means these brands can grow, serve more guests, and keep investing in great experiences, leading to a loyalty and retention uplift. That is what SPICE was built for.”

The SPICE and MJS Investment partnership reflects a broader shift in Saudi Arabia toward experience-led, digitally enabled hospitality, where capital, restaurant curation, and data work together to support sustainable restaurant growth. SPICE's Dining Capital is designed to help premium restaurants and cafes move into their next phase of growth, backed by a financing model built specifically for modern hospitality.

The Kingdom's foodservice sector was valued at USD 28.7 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 58.3 billion by 2033, driven by rising disposable incomes, a young population, and growing demand for quality dining experiences. Saudi Arabia welcomed an estimated 122 million visitors in 2025, with total tourism spending reaching around SAR 300 billion, marking strong progress toward a revised target of 150 million annual visitors. Vision 2030 positions tourism and hospitality as central pillars of economic diversification and job creation across the Kingdom.

By welcoming MJS Investment and its multi-brand portfolio, SPICE continues to build its network of premium restaurants and give diners a rewarding way to experience the best the Kingdom has to offer. The SPICE app is available to download now on Android and iPhone.

About SPICE:

SPICE is a Riyadh-headquartered, fully Sharia-compliant Dining movement that funds premium and fine-dining restaurants in exchange for future dining credit, turning growth funding into demand-backed revenue. SPICE was founded by Zeid Husban, Wadi Hawi, and Yousef Sawalha in 2025. Through a curated network of high-quality venues and a consumer app offering seamless discovery, booking, payment, and an average of 20 percent uncapped cashback, SPICE is building a new dining economy across Saudi Arabia and the GCC.

About MJS Investment:

MJS Investment is one of the fastest-growing restaurant development companies in Saudi Arabia, specializing in introducing and growing leading international and local dining concepts across the Kingdom through strategic partnerships. With a vision to position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for exceptional culinary experiences, MJS aligns its initiatives with Vision 2030, reflecting its ongoing commitment to the Kingdom's growth, diversification, and prosperity.