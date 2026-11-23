MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Prefabricated Buildings Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added tooffering.

The global prefabricated buildings market is projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 5.47% from 2025 to 2031. Growth is being supported by housing shortages, construction labour constraints, digital manufacturing, sustainability requirements, and demand for faster, more predictable project delivery. Factory-built construction is gaining traction across residential, commercial, industrial, healthcare, education, logistics, and government applications.

Recent Prefabricated Buildings Market Developments



In August 2026, GOLDBECK and Mortenson formed a joint venture to introduce serial and systemised construction in the US from 2027.

In August 2026, ALHO Systembau signed a framework agreement with the German Armed Forces under the G-CAP Inland program. The wider program covers around 330 buildings across approximately 130 locations, with implementation planned between 2027 and 2031.

In July 2026, Portakabin was selected to deliver the first Cadet Super Centre in the East Midlands, UK. The modular facility in Northampton will consolidate seven Army Cadet and RAF Air Cadet detachments. In February 2026, Champion Homes received a Gold Award in the National Association of Home Builders' Best in American Living Awards for a custom modular home in Pennsylvania, highlighting advances in factory-built residential design and customisation.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Digital integration is improving coordination across building design, factory production, logistics, and on-site installation. Building Information Modelling, automated fabrication, robotics, AI, IoT, and production-control systems are helping manufacturers improve accuracy, reduce rework, and deliver customised configurations at scale. Sekisui House, for example, operates around 540 robots across its factories in Japan for handling, welding, and related production activities.

Low-carbon materials and circular design are also reshaping the prefabricated buildings market. Controlled factory production enables tighter management of component dimensions, material use, waste, and reuse. In 2025, GOLDBECK reported that its Blue Concrete for precast components generated more than 35% lower CO? emissions than the industry average reported by the Concrete Sustainability Council.

Housing shortages and affordability pressures are strengthening demand for scalable factory-built homes. Standardised designs and repeatable production can shorten schedules, improve cost predictability, and support larger housing programs. In March 2025, Champion Homes introduced its Concord Duplex Series, offering factory-built units ranging from 576 to 960 square feet across 48 contiguous US states.

Skilled labour shortages provide another major market catalyst. In December 2025, around 25%-30% of EU construction firms identified labour shortages as a constraint on output. Moving structural assembly, service installation, and finishing activities into factories reduces dependence on complete trade teams at individual sites and can improve construction productivity.

Market Challenges

Transportation and site-installation requirements can limit project feasibility, particularly for large volumetric modules. Road access, module dimensions, lifting capacity, delivery sequencing, and restricted sites can increase costs and complexity. Portakabin's 1,650-square-meter Network Rail modular building in central London required deliveries over six consecutive nights and two cranes because of traffic and access restrictions.

Capital intensity and factory utilisation are additional risks. Materials can account for 60% or more of modular production costs, while manufacturers may require upfront deposits of 30% or more of the off-site contract. Reliable project pipelines are therefore essential for maintaining factory throughput and managing working-capital requirements.

Prefabricated Buildings Market Segmentation

By construction type, panel systems held the largest global market share at around 37% in 2025. Factory-produced wall, floor, and roof assemblies are widely used in housing, schools, healthcare facilities, offices, and other buildings. Their flat format supports efficient transportation, while varying levels of factory completion provide flexibility for project-specific requirements.

Steel is forecast to record the strongest material growth, with a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period. Demand is supported by pre-engineered buildings, modular structures, warehouses, manufacturing facilities, data centers, semiconductor plants, battery plants, logistics parks, and large-span commercial projects. Steel-price volatility and fire-protection costs remain important commercial considerations.

Permanent buildings dominated the market by deployment in 2025 as prefabrication expanded into long-term residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial projects. Relocatable buildings continue to serve classrooms, project offices, workforce accommodation, and emergency facilities.

Residential construction accounted for the largest end-user share in 2025. Multi-family housing led the residential category because repeated apartment, kitchen, bathroom, and service layouts support efficient production runs. Earlier occupancy can also accelerate rental income, sales proceeds, and public housing availability. Single-family housing remains significant due to established factory-built home manufacturing and distribution networks.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC represented around 40% of the global prefabricated buildings market in 2025. China, Japan, and Australia benefit from established industrialised construction capabilities, extensive housing requirements, and demand across commercial and industrial development. Japan recorded 105,111 prefabricated home completions during FY2025, equal to 14.8% of new housing starts.

North America is expected to post significant growth during 2025-2031, supported by factory-built housing, modular construction, and pre-engineered building activity in the US and Canada. Demand is expanding across education, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and commercial facilities. In September 2025, the Manufactured Housing Institute reported that the US industry operated 150 manufacturing plants across 37 manufacturers, while production increased 5.1% year over year through July 2025.

Competitive Landscape

The global prefabricated buildings market is moderately fragmented, with competition spanning industrialised housing manufacturers, modular-building specialists, pre-engineered steel-building suppliers, timber-system producers, and integrated construction companies. Competitive positioning is influenced by engineering expertise, manufacturing scale, building-code compliance, installation efficiency, geographic reach, and the ability to provide complete building solutions.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Sekisui House, GOLDBECK, Clayton Homes, Daiwa House Industry, Prime Life Technologies, and Bluescope Steel Limited. Other prominent participants include Nucor Buildings Group, Champion Homes, Cavco Industries, Portakabin, ALHO Group, Modulaire Group, Pebsteel, CIMC Modular Building Systems, ATCO Structures, Cornerstone Building Brands, Interarch Building Solutions, Volumetric Building Companies, and EPACK Prefab Technologies.

Manufacturing and distribution networks remain important competitive advantages. Cavco Industries reported 33 manufacturing production lines and 92 company-owned retail locations in 2026. Nucor Buildings Group supports four major building brands through nearly 3,000 authorized builders, while Modulaire Group reported operations in 23 countries and a fleet of more than 319,000 modular units.

Report Coverage

The report analyses panel systems, skeleton systems, volumetric systems, combined systems, permanent buildings, relocatable buildings, concrete & cement, steel, wood, and other materials. End-user coverage includes residential, commercial, and industrial construction, with detailed analysis of multi-family housing, single-family housing, offices & retail, education, government & defense, healthcare, hospitality, warehousing & logistics, manufacturing & processing, data centers & utilities, and cold storage.

Geographic coverage includes North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, with country-level analysis of major prefabricated construction markets.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Sekisui House

Goldbeck

Clayton Homes

Daiwa House Industry

Prime Life Technologies

Bluescope Steel Limited

ICHIJO

Nucor Buildings Group

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Zamil Steel Pre-Engineered Buildings Co. Ltd

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Kirby Building Systems

CIMC Modular Building Systems

Champion Homes Inc

Wolf System GmbH

Consolis

Briand

Cavco Industries Inc

Dorce

Kleusberg Gmbh

Alho Group

Portakabin Ltd

Sumitomo Forestry Co. Ltd.

Atco Structures

Pebsteel

Oikos Group GmbH

Cornerstone Building Brands

Interarch Building Solutions Ltd.

DFH

Mabani Steel

Modulaire Group

Changjiang & Jinggong Steel Building (Group) Co. Ltd

Hangxiao Steel Structure Co. Ltd

CSCEC

Broad Group

Elk Kampa Group

Volumetric Building Companies

Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd.

M&B Engineering Ltd. Danwood

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