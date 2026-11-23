MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Advertising Services market is projected to register a CAGR of 13.18% during 2027–2032, led by Asia-Pacific with a regional CAGR of 14.1%, while North America accounts for 37.88% of the market in 2026.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Mordor Intelligence, the advertising services market size is expected to increase from USD 1.23 trillion in 2026 to USD 1.4 trillion in 2027 and reach USD 2.6 trillion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 13.18% during 2027–2032. Market expansion is supported by increasing digital advertising expenditure, rising investments in creator-led campaigns, growing adoption of retail-media networks, and expanding demand for programmatic video advertising. The shift toward first-party data activation, self-service advertising platforms, and AI-powered campaign optimization is creating additional opportunities for agencies and advertising-service providers.

The growing adoption of online advertising and social-media publishing is changing how businesses allocate promotional budgets and engage with audiences. Digital platforms are attracting increasing campaign investments through video, search, display, and social-media formats. Meanwhile, influencer and creator marketing is expanding the scope of agency services through content production, paid amplification, and digital-rights management. Retail-media networks are also creating opportunities for advertisers to leverage first-party shopper data and improve campaign targeting. However, digital advertising fraud, consumer advertising fatigue, privacy regulations, and rising demand for specialized analytics talent continue to influence service delivery and profitability across the industry.

Key Advertising Services Market Trends Shaping Future Growth

Mobile-first Programmatic Video Advertising Strengthens Digital Campaign Demand

The increasing consumption of digital video content and expansion of programmatic advertising are supporting demand for specialized advertising services. U.S. digital video advertising revenue increased 25.4% year over year in 2025, compared with 19.2% growth in 2024. The expansion of connected-TV, social video, online video, and short-form video formats is encouraging advertisers to invest in creative adaptation, media planning, and automated campaign execution. Additionally, 58% of Australian content publishers' video inventory was purchased programmatically in the December 2025 quarter. These developments are encouraging agencies to strengthen video advertising capabilities and offer integrated creative and media-placement services.

Influencer Marketing and Social-commerce Expand Advertising Opportunities

The growing popularity of creator-led advertising and social-commerce is creating additional opportunities for agencies and campaign management providers. The Interactive Advertising Bureau estimated U.S. creator advertising spending at USD 43.9 billion in 2026, representing an 18% increase over its 2025 estimate. Creator partnerships, paid amplification, and advertising placements alongside creator content are expanding the range of services available to advertisers. The increasing commercial importance of creator relationships is also supporting demand for campaign planning, content production, digital-rights management, and performance measurement.

Retail-media Networks and First-party Data Improve Advertising Effectiveness

The expansion of retail-media networks is strengthening demand for advertising services that combine audience targeting, campaign coordination, and performance measurement. Retailers are leveraging first-party shopper information to provide brands with more targeted advertising opportunities across their digital properties. IAB Europe's 2025 research identified first-party data access as the dominant stated driver of buy-side retail-media investment. Additionally, the share of surveyed brands working with four to six retail-media networks increased from 10% in 2024 to 24% in 2025. This broader network participation is creating opportunities for agencies to coordinate campaigns across multiple retail platforms and optimize advertising performance.

Generative AI and Self-service Platforms Transform Agency Operations

The increasing adoption of generative artificial intelligence and automated advertising tools is creating opportunities to improve campaign development and execution. AI-powered creative optimization can reduce campaign production timelines, while agentic advertising solutions are supporting automated media planning and buying activities. Small and medium-sized businesses are also increasing their adoption of self-service digital advertising platforms, creating demand for providers offering campaign management and optimization. These developments are encouraging agencies to integrate automation into their service portfolios while maintaining strategic oversight and measurable campaign outcomes.

“The advertising services market is undergoing significant changes as digital advertising, creator-led campaigns, and retail-media networks reshape how businesses reach consumers. The expansion of programmatic video, first-party data activation, and AI-powered campaign optimization is creating new opportunities for agencies and specialized service providers. At the same time, advertising fraud, privacy requirements, and changing consumer preferences are increasing the importance of campaign transparency and measurable performance. Mordor Intelligence's research evaluates these developments, emerging opportunities, and competitive strategies shaping the global advertising services industry,” says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence .

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Advertising Services Market Regional Outlook

North America accounted for the largest geographical share of the advertising services market, representing 37.88% in 2026. The region benefits from substantial digital advertising expenditure, established advertising agency networks, high social-media adoption, and increasing investments in connected-TV and retail-media campaigns. Canadian digital advertising revenue reached CAD 21.1 billion in 2025, increasing 16% year over year. Additionally, WPP Media's June 2026 forecast identified North America as an important contributor to global advertising expansion, supported by the United States. These developments highlight the region's established advertising ecosystem and growing demand for integrated campaign planning, media buying, and measurement services.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, registering a CAGR of 14.1% during 2027–2032. Increasing digital platform adoption, expanding social-commerce ecosystems, and rising advertising investments across China and India are supporting regional demand. Dentsu's December 2025 outlook identified major sporting events and rapid digital expansion as important contributors to advertising expenditure in these markets. The growing adoption of mobile-first advertising and creator-led promotional campaigns is creating additional opportunities for agencies to expand localized content production and digital campaign execution.

Europe maintains an established position through its developed advertising infrastructure, retail-media networks, and expanding digital advertising ecosystem. Poland's digital advertising expenditure increased 15% year over year, with search retaining a leading position while video and display advertising gained budget share. Additionally, European retail-media investment is benefiting from increasing advertiser interest in first-party data and multi-network campaign execution. These developments are creating opportunities for advertising agencies and measurement providers to strengthen digital campaign coordination and performance optimization.

Table of Contents (Partial) – Advertising Services Industry

INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise of Mobile-first Programmatic Video Advertising

4.2.2 Expanding Social-commerce and Influencer Ecosystems

4.2.3 Accelerating Shift of SMB Budgets to Self-service Digital Platforms

4.2.4 Retail-media Networks Monetizing First-party Shopper Data

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Escalating Digital Ad-fraud and Invalid Traffic

4.3.2 Widespread Consumer Ad-blocking and Fatigue

4.3.3 Stricter Global Privacy Regulations

4.3.4 Data-analytics Talent Shortage Within Full-service Agencies

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Platform

5.1.1 Online

5.1.2 Offline

5.2 By Advertising Channel

5.2.1 Social-media Publishing

5.2.2 Search-engine Ads

5.2.3 Display and Online Video

5.2.4 Influencer / Creator Marketing

5.2.5 Native Advertising

5.2.6 TV Spots

5.2.7 Radio Commercials

5.2.8 Print Media

5.2.9 Outdoor and Transit (OOH / DOOH)

5.2.10 Direct Mail

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Retail (Including Grocery)

5.3.2 Ecommerce and DTC Brands

5.3.3 Travel and Tourism

5.3.4 Media and Entertainment

5.3.5 Financial Services

5.3.6 Healthcare and Pharma

5.3.7 Automotive

5.3.8 Other End-user Industries

5.4 By Agency Type

5.4.1 Full-service Integrated Agency

5.4.2 Media-buying and Planning Agency

5.4.3 Digital-only Performance Agency

5.4.4 Creative Boutique

5.4.5 In-house Brand Studio

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 WPP plc

6.4.2 Omnicom Group Inc.

6.4.3 The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.

6.4.4 Publicis Groupe S.A.

6.4.5 Dentsu Group Inc.

6.4.6 Havas N.V.

6.4.7 Stagwell Inc.

6.4.8 Accenture plc

6.4.9 Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc.

6.4.10 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

6.4.11 and more

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MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

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The audio advertising services market was valued at USD 5.38 billion in 2025 and is estimated to increase from USD 6.14 billion in 2026 to USD 11.94 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.23% during 2026–2031. Growth is driven by rising podcast listenership, increasing adoption of music streaming platforms, and greater use of targeted audio advertising to reach digital audiences. Programmatic ad placements and personalized advertising formats are further supporting market expansion.

The connected TV advertising services market is expected to increase from USD 24.85 billion in 2025 to USD 28.38 billion in 2026 and reach USD 56.19 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 14.64% during 2026–2031. Growth is supported by increasing connected TV adoption, the shift of viewers from traditional television to streaming platforms, and rising demand for measurable advertising campaigns. Advanced audience targeting, programmatic buying, and ad-supported streaming services are further strengthening market demand.

The connected TV advertising market was valued at USD 46.37 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 84.91 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.35% during 2026–2031. Market expansion is driven by growing adoption of smart televisions, increasing streaming video consumption, and advertisers' shift toward digital television environments. Improved campaign measurement, household-level targeting, and the availability of premium streaming inventory are also contributing to advertising investments.

The interactive OTT advertising market was valued at USD 5.14 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 13.05 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.39% during 2026–2031. Growth is driven by increasing adoption of over-the-top streaming services, rising demand for engaging advertising formats, and the growing preference for personalized viewer experiences. Interactive video ads, shoppable content, and advancements in audience analytics are creating new opportunities for advertisers and streaming platforms.

The OTT programmatic advertising market is projected to increase from USD 74.24 billion in 2025 and USD 87.30 billion in 2026 to USD 168.90 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.11% during 2026–2031. Growth is supported by increasing OTT viewership, rising investments in connected TV advertising, and the growing adoption of automated media buying. Real-time bidding, data-driven audience segmentation, and improved campaign optimization are further encouraging advertisers to shift budgets toward programmatic OTT channels.

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