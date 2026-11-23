MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Built by a Mill Valley resident, Tideline Marin (tidelinemarin.com) tells drivers, cyclists and walkers hour by hour when the Mill Valley to Sausalito bike path, the Hwy 1 exit at Manzanita, Miller Ave, Lucky Dr, Point San Pedro Rd in San Rafael and 12 other spots will flood, with the detour and free alerts by phone notification or email.

Mill Valley, CA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tideline Marin, a free flood forecast for Marin County's king tides, shows hour by hour when 17 flood-prone roads and paths in Mill Valley, Sausalito, Corte Madera, Larkspur, Strawberry, Tiburon and San Rafael are likely to flood or close, and what route to take instead. A typical forecast reads: "Avoid Miller Ave 10:35 am to 1:30 pm, use E Blithedale Ave."







A kayak paddle over the flooded Mill Valley to Sausalito bike path at Bothin Marsh during a high tide on Oct 29, 2026, with the path's yellow center line visible under the water.

This week's king tides, which Caltrans expects from November 22 to 28, peak Tuesday through Thursday. As of November 22, the National Weather Service forecast 8.4 feet on Tuesday, 8.6 feet on Wednesday and 8.2 feet on Thursday at the San Francisco tide gauge, about 2.4 to 2.8 feet above a normal high tide, with a Coastal Flood Warning for the San Francisco and San Pablo Bay shorelines from Monday morning through Thursday afternoon. As of Sunday evening, Tideline Marin had Miller Ave at Tam High and Redwood Hwy Frontage Rd likely closed on Tuesday from about 8:15 to 11:55 am. The County of Marin has asked drivers to avoid nonessential travel from 9 am to 4 pm Tuesday through Thursday; Tideline Marin shows which roads are affected and when. More king tides are expected December 20 to 27, January 18 to 24 and February 16 to 22.

The 17 spots, each with its own page showing the live forecast and the closures logged this season:



Mill Valley: the Mill Valley to Sausalito bike path at Bothin Marsh, the Hwy 1 exit at Manzanita, Miller Ave at Tam High, Redwood Hwy Frontage Rd (from Mill Valley to De Silva Island Dr in Strawberry) and Shoreline Hwy at Almonte (Tam Junction)

Corte Madera and Larkspur: Lucky Dr and Fifer Ave (next to US 101), Doherty Dr, Larkspur Plaza Dr, Golden Hind Passage and Redwood Hwy at the Greenbrae Boardwalk

Sausalito: Gate 5 Rd, Gate 6 Rd and the Bridgeway on-ramp to 101 North

Strawberry and Tiburon: Greenwood Cove Dr and Tiburon Blvd near the 76 station San Rafael: Point San Pedro Rd and North San Pedro Rd at China Camp

For Santa Venetia in San Rafael and Black Point in Novato, where homes flood behind levees or along the river, the site shows the local high tide time and height compared with the January 3, 2026 flood, rather than a flooded or dry call. Fourteen of the spots are new this month and still being calibrated, and many came from neighbors' requests, including the Bridgeway on-ramp, added November 20 after a Sausalito neighbor asked for it.

This fall, Marin's flooding has run ahead of the printed tide tables: at every high tide since October 1, the bay at the San Francisco gauge ran 0.9 to 2.1 feet above predictions. Tideline Marin combines NOAA tide predictions, live gauge readings and National Weather Service surge forecasts, and checks each spot against the level at which it has actually closed, using 71 official police and Caltrans closure and reopening posts from October 1 to November 13. Miller Ave tends to close when the gauge reaches about 7.3 feet, a level that would have called 13 of the 14 days police closed it, a day ahead. When local police or 511.org post a closure, it appears on the matching spot within minutes, with a link to the source. Free alerts by phone notification or email include an 8 pm heads-up, a morning message at a time each subscriber picks, and a short warning before the water arrives.

"Driving home from the city, I kept asking my wife if there'd be floods before our exit, then googling a tide chart at the last minute," said Charles Pelletier-Gagne, the Mill Valley resident behind Tideline Marin. "I built the site so my neighbors know before they leave the house."

In October, he paddled an inflatable kayak over the flooded bike path at Bothin Marsh, where a leopard shark swam by. The photo with this release shows his paddle over the path's yellow center line.

Matching this fall's closure posts to the tide gauge, he found that many closures were posted after the water had already risen. "A lot of alerts went out after the road was already too deep to drive through safely, especially in an EV," he said. "A closure alert tells you where the water already is. A forecast tells you where it will be when you leave the house."

San Francisco fire officials warned this month that salt water can set off electric vehicle battery fires days or weeks after exposure. "Everyone deserves to be safe, and that shouldn't depend on paying for another app or subscription," he said. "A paywall would only keep people from using it. I hope there will one day be a public resource that makes mine unnecessary. Until then, I'm happy to fill that role, free for everyone. These tides are becoming normal, and the time to act on sea level rise is now."

His advice for this week: "If you can, stay home and avoid driving Tuesday to Thursday. If you must drive, check the forecast for your roads and plan around it, and share it with a neighbor or a friend."

"Navigating floods is a growing challenge in Marin every winter. Tideline is a one-stop tool for knowing which areas to avoid. Getting a notification in the morning telling me what time to avoid certain areas has been incredibly helpful and convenient," said Gabe, a Mill Valley resident.

Tideline Marin is free, has no ads and does not sell data. It is independent and not affiliated with any city, the County of Marin or Caltrans. Forecasts are estimates: drivers should always follow posted closures and never drive, bike or walk through floodwater. Daily forecasts, alerts and answers to common king tide questions are at tidelinemarin.com.







The same Mill Valley to Sausalito bike path on a dry day, looking toward Mount Tamalpais.

About Tideline Marin

Tideline Marin (tidelinemarin.com) is a free, independent forecast of when Marin County's tidal flooding chokepoints will flood or close, hour by hour, with detours and free push and email alerts. It covers 17 spots in Mill Valley, Sausalito, Corte Madera, Larkspur, Strawberry, Tiburon and San Rafael, including the Mill Valley to Sausalito bike path at Bothin Marsh, the Hwy 1 exit at Manzanita, Miller Ave at Tam High, Lucky Dr in Corte Madera, Redwood Hwy at the Greenbrae Boardwalk, the Bridgeway on-ramp to 101 North in Sausalito, and Point San Pedro Rd and North San Pedro Rd at China Camp in San Rafael, plus tide cards for Santa Venetia and Black Point in Novato. Forecasts combine NOAA tide predictions, live Golden Gate gauge readings and NWS surge forecasts, calibrated against official police and Caltrans closures. Built by Mill Valley resident Charles Pelletier-Gagne. Free forever, no ads, not affiliated with any city, county or Caltrans.

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Charles Pelletier-Gagné

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