MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Longtime grocery retail executive to lead commercial capabilities and support growth across U.S. businesses

SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA today announced that Rebecca Lupfer has been named Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Lupfer will oversee commercial capabilities for the U.S. businesses, including merchandising services, sourcing and procurement.

Lupfer will lead efforts to leverage the size and scale of Ahold Delhaize USA's U.S. businesses to unlock growth, strengthen commercial capabilities and drive greater simplicity and efficiency. Her responsibilities will include providing executive leadership for vendor partnerships, identifying opportunities to build scale and synergies across the commercial businesses and advancing common tools, processes and practices across commercial activities, including category management, sourcing and procurement.

“Rebecca is a proven leader with extensive knowledge of all areas of our businesses and brings the commercial leadership we need as we continue to deliver on our Growing Together strategy,” said Claire Peters, CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA.“Her leadership will help us build on the momentum of our commercial teams, strengthen relationships with our vendors and key partners, and better leverage our scale to deliver customer-focused solutions and accelerate growth.”

Lupfer most recently served as Chief Merchant at The GIANT Company, where she led the evolution of the brand's commercial strategy, including its go-to-market pricing strategy. She also accelerated the focus on Own Brands to deliver value to customers and build brand loyalty.

“I'm excited to take on this role and build on the strong commercial capabilities and expertise that exist across our U.S. businesses,” said Lupfer.“I'm looking forward to working together with our commercial teams and key partners to strengthen our capabilities and partnerships, and deliver even greater value for Ahold Delhaize USA's local brands and the customers they serve.”

Lupfer has been with the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA for more than 20 years. She has held leadership roles across nearly every area of The GIANT Company, including serving as Chief Financial Officer, leading the West Division in Operations and holding leadership roles in merchandising. She will continue to be based in Carlisle, Pa.

Lupfer serves on the Pennsylvania Chamber Board of Directors, where she chairs the investment committee and serves on the executive committee, and as secretary of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank Board. She is a three-time recipient of Progressive Grocer's Top Women in Grocery recognition and has received a YWCA Women of Excellence award for her community work.

Lupfer holds a master's degree in business administration from Lebanon Valley College and a bachelor's degree in accounting from Pennsylvania State University.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of global food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands, which also includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest in the nation, serving 26 million omnichannel customers each week. For more information, visit .

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