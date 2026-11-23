MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorldFirst announced a new-customer FX offer for eligible UK businesses that are new to WorldFirst. The offer reduces the FX conversion fee on eligible transactions to 0.3%, compared with the standard rate of 0.5%, for the first 180 days after a new customer opens and verifies their World Account. Through its multi-currency World Account, the international payments platform connects overseas receipts with supplier payments, helping businesses avoid unnecessary conversions and lower the cost of those they still need to make.









Keeping overseas income available for the next bill

The cost of trading overseas can build up between a sale and the next supplier payment. A UK business receives dollars, converts them into pounds, then buys dollars again to pay a supplier. The bill has not changed, but the money has been exchanged twice. Repeated across regular payments, those extra conversions take a share of the money that could have gone towards the next order.

Keeping that income in dollars starts with how it reaches the account. When a US customer sends an international transfer to a UK account, there are cross-border bank details, fees and arrival times to work through. World Account provides local receiving details for supported currencies and eligible regions, allowing overseas customers and supported marketplaces to send payments through local payment networks. The dollars can then remain in the business's USD balance, ready to fund future payments in the same currency.

The USD balance can be used for supported supplier payments in the same currency, while the business converts only what it needs for UK expenses into pounds. Through the World Account portal, businesses can view their currency balances and exchange quotes, manage payments and decide how much to convert without switching between separate accounts. For eligible currency conversions, the new-customer offer provides a discounted FX fee of 0.3% during the promotional period.









Paying 1688 suppliers without a Chinese bank account

WorldFirst's integration with 1688, Alibaba's wholesale marketplace in China, lets UK businesses pay for purchases from the same World Account they use to receive overseas income. They do not need to open a Chinese bank account or arrange for a mainland partner to pay for these orders. Funds received into the World Account can be held or converted as needed to help fund the next stock purchase through 1688 World Pay.

World Pay is another flagship product that allows businesses to pay 1688.com suppliers directly using their WorldFirst account balance. The business can convert the amount needed for its purchase from other currency balances into CNH, or offshore renminbi, while keeping the remaining funds in their original currencies. Once its World Account and 1688 account are linked, the business can select World Pay at checkout - all in a single step.









For eligible conversions, the business benefits from the promotional FX fee of 0.3%, compared with the standard rate of 0.5%.

Businesses can review WorldFirst's UK new-customer FX discount for full offer details.

About WorldFirst

WorldFirst is an international payments platform serving over 2 million global businesses trading across borders. Its World Account aggregates multi-currency collections, FX conversions, and international supplier payments into one free account. With the World Card, all business expenses come back as uncapped 1.2% cashback.

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