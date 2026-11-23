MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Northern California's first public depot opens a zero-emission truck transport corridor from the Bay Area to Nevada and Central California

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WattEV, the nation's leading provider of heavy-duty electrification services and charging infrastructure, today celebrated the grand opening of its eighth heavy-duty electric truck charging depot in California, this one located at the Port of Oakland.

Concurrently, WattEV also introduced the first of a large fleet of electric Tesla Semi trucks slated to connect the port to freight destinations throughout the Bay Area and Northern California. An added benefit to providing zero-emission truck transport: the per-mile energy cost to fuel these new electric big rigs is less than that of comparable diesel trucks, given current diesel fuel prices.

The new WattEV charging station and truck fleet will lead the electrification of the Port of Oakland as it celebrates its centennial beginning next year. More than 300 electric Semis will establish a zero-emission freight corridor from the Bay Area to Sacramento, the Central Valley, Nevada and beyond.

“We're proud to be working with partners like the Port of Oakland, the Bay Area Air District, Tesla and the California Air Resources Board to be able to offer truckers in Northern California an electric transportation ecosystem that will blow away traditional diesel freight hauling,” said Salim Youssefzadeh, CEO and co-founder of WattEV.

“Until now,” he said,“most truck charging infrastructure has been concentrated in Southern California. This project marks a significant milestone for WattEV, Bay Area shippers, and California's zero-emission freight future. We're thrilled to enable zero-emission freight transport from key ports like Oakland and Stockton into Sacramento, Central California and Nevada.”

WattEV's public charging station will be capable of charging 25 medium- and heavy-duty electric trucks concurrently at up to 240KW each or seven trucks at 1.2 MW. The depot is designed for megawatt charging, reducing charging“dwell times” to 30 minutes or less, comparable to diesel refueling times.

Port of Oakland's management team noted this project as a key milestones toward meeting its zero-emission policy goals.

“We're seeing real progress in transforming how our industry moves goods to and from the Oakland Seaport,” said Port of Oakland Executive Director Kristi McKenney.“Together with our industry partners, we're delivering projects throughout Oakland that support cleaner freight operations, healthier communities, and a more sustainable future.”

Power for the depot is provided by PG&E, using its innovative Flex Connect program.

"Electric trucks are coming to the Port of Oakland, and PG&E is proud to help power them,” said Madeline Silva, Head of PG&E's Bay Area Region.“With Flex Connect, we're connecting WattEV to the grid faster by using smart technology to make the most of the grid we already have, instead of waiting years for upgrades. This means cleaner air for West and East Oakland neighborhoods, as we replace diesel trucks with a clean freight. We're grateful to WattEV, the Port and our state partners for showing what's possible when we work together."

At the grand opening ceremony today at 8407 Edgewater Drive in Oakland, Youssefzadeh was joined by project partners from the Port of Oakland, the City of Oakland, the Bay Area Air District, the California Energy Commission and PG&E, along with special guests from the California Air Resources Board and Assemblymember Mia Bonta's office, among others.









WattEV's Semi trucks at the Tesla factory.

The Port of Oakland depot expands WattEV's existing network of seven charging depots located at the Port of Long Beach, Bakersfield, San Bernardino, Gardena, Vernon, Oxnard and Fresno.

With its proprietary freight optimization platform, growing fleet of electric Class 8 trucks and strategically positioned high-powered charging depots, WattEV is uniquely positioned to meet the stringent demands of premier logistics companies and shippers requiring reliable on-time freight delivery at competitive costs.

About WattEV

With its proprietary freight optimization platform, growing fleet of electric Class 8 trucks and strategically located, high-powered charging depots, WattEV is uniquely positioned to meet the stringent demands of premier logistics companies and shippers requiring on-time pickup and delivery of freight at the right price.

WattEV is accelerating the transition to electrified freight transport across the United States. By integrating advanced charging infrastructure, fleet operations, and data-driven logistics, WattEV enables trucking companies and fleet operators to electrify at scale. WattEV is a Watt Systems subsidiary, a company developing advanced solid-state transformer technology designed to convert medium-voltage grid power in to regulated, high-density DC power for AI and EV infrastructure applications.

To learn more about WattEV, visit .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media contact: Michael Coates,...