MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jellystone Park locations in New Hampshire, Ohio, Utah and Tennessee won top awards from the Outdoor Hospitality Industry association while Good Housekeeping recognized the Cincinnati location.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jellystone Park locations continue to rack up national honors, not only from top consumer publications, but from the campground industry itself.









The new Jellystone Park Cincinnati was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2027 Travel Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/travel2027. Jellystone Park Cincinnati's family friendly features include two pools, a jump pillow, wagon rides and interactions with Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, and Cindy Bear as well as luxury cabins and full hook-up RV sites. It was recognized in the Camping & Glamping category.

In Good Housekeeping's 2026 Travel Awards, Jellystone Park Zion was named a winner in the Camping & Glamping category. Good Housekeeping's Travel Awards previously recognized the Jellystone Park brand in the All-Star Campgrounds and Super-Fun Camp-Resort categories.









Earlier this month four Jellystone Park locations received top honors in the Awards of Excellence competition hosted annually by OHI, the outdoor hospitality industry association.

Three Jellystone Park locations received the Park Innovator of the Year Award, OHI's highest award, which recognizes campgrounds that elevate innovation and advance outdoor hospitality. Winners include:

- Jellystone Park Clay's Resort in North Lawrence, Ohio: This location won the award in the Corporate Mega Park category for parks with more than 500 sites. Attractions at the location include a 10-acre man-made swimming lake with a floating obstacle course, a water zone with water slides and a hydrostorm dumping bucket, a swimming pool, a jump pillow, laser tag, and an 18-hole miniature golf course.

- Jellystone Park Lakes Region in Milton, New Hampshire: This location won the award in the Corporate Large Park category for parks with 251 to 500 sites. Its attractions include a 30,000-square-foot, multilevel water zone with water slides, water blasters and a hydrostorm dumping bucket; a swimming pool; a lake with a sandy beach offering kayaks, paddleboards, canoes, and paddleboats; a jump pillow; laser tag; and an 18-hole miniature golf course.

- Jellystone Park Zion in Hurricane, Utah: This location won the award in the Independent Large Park category for parks with 251 to 500 sites. Its attractions include multiple giant water slides, two swimming pools, a man-made pond with a floating obstacle course; a lazy river; a jump pillow; and multiple sports courts.

OHI also singled out Johanna Mason, General Manager of the Jellystone Park Watts Bar Lake location in Loudon, Tennessee, for its Outdoor Hospitality Industry Leadership Award. The award is presented to someone who grows their business and helps others grow by mentoring them and showing up for the industry when it counts.

Jellystone Park locations are frequently recognized as being among the top family camping and family glamping destinations in the country, receiving honors and recognition from national media outlets such as PARENTS magazine, the Travel Channel, and U.S. News & World Report.

This summer, three Jellystone Park locations placed in the top six parks honored in USA TODAY's 10Best 2026 Readers' Choice competition. They included Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park in Mill Run, Pennsylvania; Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park in Pelahatchie, Mississippi; and Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park in Luray, Virginia.

Jellystone Park locations are famous for their fun attractions such as pools, mini golf, and jump pillows, organized family activities such as foam parties, wagon rides, and dance parties and theme weekends filled with plentiful interactions with Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, and Cindy Bear. With more than 75 franchised locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Global Experiences.

For more information about these and other Jellystone Park locations across the U.S. and Canada, please visit .

About Camp Jellystone

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit . For information on franchising opportunities, please visit .

About Warner Bros. Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Global Experiences (WBGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.' world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & TM Hanna-Barbera (s26).

Contacts:

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

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740.815.1892

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Lindsay Kiesel

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at