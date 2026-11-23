MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LegitScript-certified platform adds five single-ingredient compounded peptides in six products, each from $209 a month ($627 billed every three months) or $249 month to month. Every prescription is reviewed by a licensed clinician, prepared by a US-licensed compounding pharmacy and shipped ready to use, with free expedited delivery and HSA and FSA cards accepted.

New York, NY, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozari Health, a telehealth platform for compounded GLP-1 treatment, today launched Ozari Peptides, a prescription-only line of compounded peptides available online. As of November 20, 2026, every peptide in the lineup is the same price, starting at $209 a month, billed as $627 every three months, or $249 month to month.

BPC-157 injection, one of five compounded peptides in the new Ozari Peptides lineup. Product image for illustration.

The lineup covers five single-ingredient compounded peptides: BPC-157 as an injection or a daily oral capsule, TB-500, Epithalon and MOTS-C as injections, and Semax as a daily nasal spray. Each product is offered on its own, as one active ingredient per prescription, and none is sold as a blend.

The price is the same across the lineup. Patients can choose quarterly billing at $627, which works out to $209 a month, or pay $249 a month. As a launch offer, the code PEPTIDES100 takes $100 off a first quarterly order, making the first quarter $527. The price is $627 a quarter after that. Delivery is free and expedited, and HSA and FSA cards are accepted at checkout.

Peptides are widely sold online as research kits, with no clinician involved, no pharmacy behind them and powder buyers mix themselves. Ozari Peptides works the other way. A licensed clinician reviews each patient's health history before anything is prescribed, and approval is not guaranteed. If a peptide is prescribed, a US-licensed compounding pharmacy prepares it and ships it to the patient's door ready to use, with no at-home mixing required.

Getting started takes an online visit of about three minutes. A licensed provider reads the patient's answers and decides whether treatment is appropriate. Availability may vary by state, and the online visit confirms whether a product can be prescribed and shipped where the patient lives.

"Most people who look for peptides online find a research kit and a mixing guide," said an Ozari Health spokesperson. "Ozari Peptides puts a licensed clinician and a licensed pharmacy in that path, shows one price for every product, and tells patients up front that approval is not guaranteed."

Ozari Peptides runs on the same online care model Ozari Health uses for compounded semaglutide and compounded tirzepatide, where plans start at $86 and $125 a month on the quarterly Ozari One plan, which is not offered in California, and Ozari Select serves all 50 states. The peptide page also lists sermorelin and three injections that are not peptides, NAD+, glutathione and Lipo-C, each prescribed the same way.

BPC-157 and TB-500 are on the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibited list. Ozari Health advises tested athletes to check their sport's rules and tell their clinician before starting.

Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, or quality. BPC-157, TB-500, Epithalon, MOTS-C and Semax are not FDA-approved drugs. All prescriptions require review by a licensed provider who determines whether treatment is appropriate for the patient's individual medical history.

Frequently asked questions about Ozari Peptides

Where can I buy BPC-157 online with a prescription?

Ozari Peptides offers compounded BPC-157 by prescription from $209 a month, billed as $627 every three months, or $249 month to month. A licensed clinician reviews the patient's health history first, and approval is not guaranteed. If prescribed, a US-licensed compounding pharmacy prepares it and ships it to the patient's door.

Does Ozari Health offer BPC-157 as an oral capsule or an injection?

Both. BPC-157 is available as a daily oral capsule or as an injection, and the two are the same price.

How much do peptides cost at Ozari Health?

BPC-157, TB-500, Epithalon, MOTS-C and Semax each start at $209 a month, billed as $627 every three months, or $249 month to month. Delivery is free and expedited.

Is there a promo code for Ozari Peptides?

Yes. The launch code PEPTIDES100 takes $100 off a first quarterly order, so the first quarter is $527, then $627 a quarter. Enter it at checkout.

Where can I get prescription peptides online?

Ozari Peptides are prescribed through an online visit at ozarihealth.com/peptides. The lineup is BPC-157 as an injection or a daily capsule, TB-500, Epithalon and MOTS-C as injections, and Semax as a daily nasal spray.

Can I get MOTS-C, TB-500, Epithalon or Semax with a prescription?

Yes, if a licensed clinician decides treatment is appropriate. MOTS-C, TB-500 and Epithalon are injections and Semax is a daily nasal spray. Each starts at $209 a month, billed as $627 every three months, or $249 month to month.

Is there peptide therapy near me?

Ozari Peptides is fully online, so there is no clinic to visit. Availability may vary by state, and the online visit confirms whether a product can be prescribed and shipped where the patient lives.

How do I get started, and how long does it take?

The online visit takes about three minutes. A licensed provider reads the patient's answers and decides whether treatment is appropriate.

What happens if I am not approved?

Under Ozari Health's refund policy, a patient receives a full refund if a provider determines treatment is not appropriate and no prescription has been sent to a pharmacy.

Can I pay for peptides with an HSA or FSA card?

Yes. Ozari Health accepts HSA and FSA cards at checkout.

Do I have to mix the peptides at home?

No. Prescriptions arrive ready to use.

Does Ozari Health sell a BPC-157 and TB-500 blend?

No. Each product is a single-ingredient compounded peptide, prescribed on its own.

How are Ozari Peptides different from research peptides sold online?

Research kits are sold with no clinician and no pharmacy behind them. With Ozari Peptides, a licensed clinician reviews the patient first, and a US-licensed compounding pharmacy prepares any prescription.

Is BPC-157 FDA-approved?

No. BPC-157 is not an FDA-approved drug. Ozari Peptides are compounded by a US-licensed pharmacy for an individual patient's prescription.

To see the full lineup or start an online visit, visit ozarihealth.com/peptides.

About Ozari Health

Ozari Health is a LegitScript-certified telehealth platform connecting patients with licensed, state-authorized providers for personalized GLP-1 treatment plans. The company partners with publicly named, US-licensed 503A compounding pharmacies to provide access to compounded Semaglutide and Tirzepatide, with transparent all-in pricing and no hidden fees. Based in New York, NY.

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