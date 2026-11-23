MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Embedded Security Technologies, Secure Lifecycle Management and International Certifications Help Protect Public Displays in Connected Environments

News Summary



LG Electronics USA has introduced“LG Shield,” a security framework designed to help protect LG commercial displays, their data and content from external threats.

LG Shield is available across select LG digital signage displays, as well as hospitality, healthcare and cruise ship commercial TV models.

Built for organizations deploying connected digital signage in high-visibility, public-facing and mission-critical environments, LG Shield helps IT and information security teams, facility managers and enterprise customers mitigate cybersecurity risks. For digital signage displays and commercial TVs alike, LG Shield offers five areas of protection, spanning device architecture, data, system integrity, threat monitoring and lifecycle security.



LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial display solutions leader LG Electronics USA has launched“LG Shield,” a security framework designed to help protect LG commercial displays, as well as their data and content, from external security threats. LG Shield establishes security requirements for qualifying LG commercial displays by combining embedded security technologies, internationally recognized certifications and security management processes that extend throughout the product lifecycle.

Commercial displays are increasingly part of broader enterprise IT environments. Digital signage systems now run on operating systems, connect to content servers, exchange data across networks and often remain online around the clock, according to Gianni Restaino, LG Electronics USA's vice president of B2B engineering.“As a result,” he said,“IT teams, facility managers and enterprise decision-makers must consider how commercial displays protect data, resist tampering, support secure updates and respond to potential threats. That's what LG Shield is all about.”

LG Shield Extends Across LG's Commercial Display Portfolio

Products that meet specific security requirements are designated as“LG Shield Certified.” The UP5Q, UH5Q and UH7Q series digital signage displays implement the LG App Monitoring Security Solution, which has obtained Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level 2 (EAL2) certification. Common Criteria, also known as ISO/IEC 15408, is an international framework for evaluating the security assurance of information technology products. EAL2 gives commercial display buyers a standards-based reference when assessing product security.

“LG Shield strengthens the security foundation of our LG Pro:Centric platform through industry-best practices and a standardized approach to device protection and lifecycle security management,” said Restaino.“These measures help customers and integrators deploy connected services with greater confidence in how their devices are protected and maintained.”

Other LG Shield Certified commercial displays include UJ66xH, UJ770H and UJ870H series hotel TVs; UJ772M, LJ672M and 15LJ766A series healthcare TVs; and UJ872V and LJ660V series cruise ship displays.

Five Areas of Connected Display Security

LG Shield certifies protection across five key areas-multi-layer protection, data protection, system integrity, real-time monitoring and lifecycle management:



Multi-layer protection: A multi-tier defense system spans hardware, system software, platform, applications and services.

Data protection: Encryption helps ensure that critical data transmitted between the device and the server, including user privacy-related information, is protected from external security threats.

System integrity: Enhanced Kernel Protection safeguards the kernel from external threats, while AppProtect protects applications installed on the device from various malware threats. Secure Firmware Over-The-Air helps prevent file tampering during firmware updates.

Real-time monitoring: EDR capability via the Intrusion Detection and Prevention System and Security Threat Management System helps identify abnormal activity, collect security information and support alerts and reporting. L ifecycle management: Security processes range from product development through release and maintenance, supported by a system that continuously manages customer information security.



Security Across the Product Lifecycle

LG Shield is supported by the LG Secure Development Lifecycle, which applies security activities during product requirements analysis, design, implementation, testing, release and response.

By continuously managing information security, LG Shield goes beyond simply embedding security features into products. Incorporating global product security regulations into LG's internal security policies aims to support their consistent execution in products before and after release.

After a B2B product's release, the LG Product Security Response Team manages reported product security issues and supports ongoing maintenance and patches as needed. Together, these technologies and processes make security an integral part of LG's commercial display platform and product lifecycle.

LG Shield marks another step in LG's strategy to provide a secure end-to-end information display ecosystem beyond just the hardware itself, said Restaino.

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EDITOR'S NOTE: No technology or security system is completely immune to threats, and LG Electronics USA cannot guarantee against all unauthorized access or data breaches. To the extent permitted by law, LG is not liable for security incidents that occur despite reasonable efforts by the company.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG's U.S. Media Entertainment Solution B2B division delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. Eleven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA Inc., headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a leading smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion from consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC solutions and vehicle components. For LG Electronics USA news, please visit . For more LG B2B information, please visit . Stay up to date with @LGforBusinessUSA on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

Kim Regillio

+1 815 355 0509

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Molly Leahy

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