MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Spain Construction Equipment Rental Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added tooffering.

The Spain construction equipment rental market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% from 2025 to 2031, according to the report. Growth is being supported by infrastructure investment, logistics expansion, industrial development, digital rental platforms, AI-powered fleet management, and contractors' increasing focus on controlling capital expenditure.

Recent Market Developments



July 2026: TARGA TELEMATICS launched Maintenance Excellence, an agentic artificial intelligence solution designed to optimize fleet maintenance and improve operational efficiency.

July 2026: The European Rental Association increased its efforts to address machinery and equipment theft through recommendations focused on theft and vandalism prevention.

June 2026: AUSA introduced the DR902AHG reversible dumper, a 9-ton model developed for rental companies and contractors undertaking demanding construction, infrastructure, and earthmoving projects.

June 2026: TOOLQUICK expanded in Andalusia by opening a facility in Mairena del Aljarafe, Seville, supporting TOOLQUICK's and the KILOUTOU GROUP's growth strategy in Spain. May 2026: LOXAM Spain acquired Marzabu Hnos. SL, strengthening its aerial work platform and construction machinery fleet in the strategic area between Madrid, the Levante region, and Andalusia.

Digitalization and AI-Powered Fleet Management

Digitalization is reshaping the Spain construction equipment rental market as customers increasingly use online channels for machinery searches, reservations, payments, and fleet administration. BUEYDU launched an online marketplace with more than 1,000 active equipment listings in July 2026. Equipzilla connects over 500 verified suppliers across more than 300 equipment categories, while Carmolo supports digital listings and rental transactions.

Rental companies are also investing in telematics, IoT, CRM integration, fleet geolocation, and data analytics. Targa Telematics' Maintenance Excellence platform combines telematics, OEM systems, and external data to identify maintenance requirements and automate servicing. The solution can reduce maintenance costs by up to 30% and equipment downtime by approximately 13%. LOXAM and HOMS Rentals are similarly advancing predictive maintenance, real-time fleet tracking, and Equipment-as-a-Service capabilities.

Key Market Growth Drivers

Investment in logistics, manufacturing, industrial facilities, and distribution infrastructure is expected to increase demand for earthmoving, lifting, road construction, and material-handling equipment during 2026-2031. Projects supporting this outlook include DHL Express's €7.7 million logistics centre in Girona, Prologis's Zona Franca DC1 development, GLS Spain's multi-storey logistics hub in Barcelona, and JYSK's distribution centre in Almenara.

Higher energy and construction material prices are also encouraging contractors to rent machinery instead of purchasing equipment. In July 2026, Spain's National Association of Independent Builders reported cost overruns of up to 15% for road construction and 25%-30% for pavement rehabilitation. Between January and May 2026, bituminous material and energy prices increased by 47%, while aluminum and corrugated steel prices rose by 14% and 21%, respectively. Equipment rental helps contractors preserve financial flexibility while managing uncertain project costs.

Market Restraints

Unawarded public projects remain a significant challenge. The National Confederation of Construction reported that 1,130 public tenders worth approximately €707 million remained unawarded in H1 2026. Rising costs and limited contract price revision mechanisms have reduced contractor participation, while 1,877 procurement procedures experienced limited competition. Continued delays could weaken equipment deployment and fleet utilization.

Spain's construction sector also faces an estimated 700,000 unfilled positions. A February 2026 study by AEI Xperience and Obramat found that 49.8% of construction professionals considered labour shortages the leading barrier to business growth, while 74% reported difficulty attracting younger workers. Recruitment constraints may delay infrastructure, residential, and renovation projects, increasing machinery idle time.

Equipment and End-User Segmentation

Excavators accounted for more than 46% of the earthmoving equipment rental segment in 2025. Demand is supported by excavation, site preparation, infrastructure, and specialist public works. The 2024 TRAGSA framework agreement for crawler excavators of at least 150 horsepower, including operators, demonstrates demand for specialized rental services.

Road rollers held the largest share of the road construction equipment category in 2025. Their use in highway construction, rehabilitation, and urban transport projects supports steady rental activity. During construction of Madrid's Formula 1 circuit, the ACCIONA-Eiffage consortium deployed up to six BOMAG tandem rollers in 2026 to meet asphalt compaction and pavement quality requirements.

Aerial work platforms are forecast to record the highest growth within material handling equipment, with a CAGR of 7.02%. Construction, renewable energy, telecommunications, logistics, and industrial maintenance projects are increasing demand for boom lifts and scissor lifts. Concrete mixers lead the other construction equipment category, supported by foundation works, structural construction, road paving, port development, and utility installations.

Construction was the largest end-user in 2025 and is expected to retain its leading position. The €7 billion ($8 billion) State Housing Plan 2026-2030, approved in April 2026, is intended to expand affordable housing supply and stimulate residential development. Contractors are expected to use rental fleets to scale capacity without assuming equipment ownership and maintenance costs.

Regional Market Outlook



Catalonia: Logistics and industrial projects in Barcelona and Girona, combined with strong transport links and access to the Port of Barcelona, are expected to sustain demand for earthmoving and material-handling machinery.

Andalusia: The €1.257 billion Malaga TechPark data centre, the €40 million Majarabique Logistics Area, and the first phase of the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley are supporting demand for road construction, lifting, and earthmoving equipment.

Community of Madrid: A planned data centre campus representing nearly €2 billion in investment and the Madrid Nuevo Norte development, including approximately 10,500 homes, are expected to support rental activity. Valencian Community: Port modernization, logistics expansion, the planned electric truck charging hub in Valencia, and the PowerCo battery gigafactory in Sagunto are creating opportunities for material-handling, concrete, lifting, and earthmoving equipment providers.

Competitive Landscape

The market remained moderately fragmented in 2025, with international rental groups competing alongside established regional and independent companies. Loxam Group led the market through its nationwide network, extensive fleet, and diversified customer base. GAM Rentals continued investing in fleet modernization, digital management, and refurbishment, while Boels Rental expanded its fleet and equipment portfolio. mateco retained a strong position in powered access equipment, and Kiloutou Group continued regional expansion and fleet investment.

Key vendors identified in the report include Loxam Group, GAM Rentals, Kiloutou Group, Boels Rental, mateco, HOMS Rentals, Alayan Rentals Espan, ACCES Industrie, MACHRENT S.A., Maquinza S.A., Sarens NV, Rentaire, MAROPSA S.A., Loizaga Alquiler y Venta de Maquinaria S.A., Moicano Rent, ALDIMAK S.L.U., ALCO Rental Services S.L.U., Maxber Group, Ascendum Maquinaria S.A.U., Simorra S.A., and AMAQ Alquileres.

The report provides analysis of market growth, equipment categories, end users, regional opportunities, competitive positioning, digitalization, investment drivers, and the principal constraints affecting Spain's construction equipment rental industry through 2031.

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