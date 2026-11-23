MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Fuzzy Panda Research short-seller report alleging improper billing and reimbursement problems sent BillionToOne down roughly 6% premarket. The Company reports that more than 90% of its revenue comes from third-party reimbursement.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BillionToOne, Inc. (BLLN) shares fell on November 18, 2026, after short seller Fuzzy Panda Research published a report alleging improper billing practices and reimbursement and compliance problems at the diagnostics company. If you bought BLLN shares and lost money in the decline, you may have legal rights. Investors who suffered losses are encouraged to report your BLLN losses now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The selling started before the opening bell. BLLN was down roughly 6% in premarket trading. According to BillionToOne's SEC filings, more than 90% of the Company's revenue comes from third-party reimbursement, the same area targeted by the report. In its Form 10-Q filed November 4, 2026, the Company stated that its proprietary PLA billing code for prenatal tests "is typically reimbursed at a higher rate." The Company said this contributed to an increase in average selling prices during the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Levi & Korsinsky has opened an investigation into potential securities law violations on behalf of BLLN investors who suffered losses.

If you purchased BillionToOne stock and are holding a loss, find out whether you may be able to recover your BLLN losses or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BLLN Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the BLLN investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who purchased BLLN securities. The firm is nationally recognized and has been ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the BLLN investigation? A: Investors who purchased BLLN stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did BLLN stock drop? A: Shares fell roughly 6% in premarket trading, and were falling 6% again by midday on November 18, 2026. The decline followed a report from short-seller Fuzzy Panda Research alleging improper billing practices, undisclosed regulatory scrutiny, weaknesses in clinical claims, and potential reimbursement and compliance problems at BillionToOne. Investors who purchased shares at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What do BLLN investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my BLLN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought BLLN and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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