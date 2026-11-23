MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Greensboro, North Carolina, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, E&O ONE operates a fleet across all 48 contiguous states. The Volvo VNL 860 is the largest sleeper model, which is designed for long-haul applications and extended time on the road. The orders continue the company's investment in equipment designed to support long-haul operations, driver comfort and safety.

“This latest order demonstrates the confidence E&O ONE has in the Volvo VNL and the value it delivers for long-haul operations,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. "Standardizing on Volvo is a powerful endorsement of our products and our partnership. We are proud to support E&O ONE with trucks designed to help drivers perform at their best while delivering the safety, efficiency and uptime fleets depend on every day."

Designed for life on the road

Every new truck purchased by E&O ONE is a Volvo VNL 860, the largest sleeper model in the Volvo Trucks lineup. With drivers regularly operating cross-country routes and spending multiple days at a time away from home, the fleet prioritizes trucks that provide a comfortable and productive environment on the road.

“'Excellence in every way' is the promise behind E&O ONE, and it begins with what we provide for our drivers. We believe excellence should be reflected in every part of the company, from our people and our equipment to our technology and facilities. That means surrounding our drivers with the very best tools to do their job safely, comfortably and confidently. Volvo shares that commitment to quality, innovation, and high standards, which is why every truck we buy is a Volvo,” said Eli Ortikov, president, E&O ONE.

The all-new Volvo VNL was designed to improve driver productivity and comfort while delivering enhanced fuel efficiency and advanced safety technologies. Its spacious sleeper, integrated connectivity and driver-focused design make it well suited for demanding long-haul applications.

Advanced safety as a standard

All of E&O ONE's trucks include the latest Volvo safety system, Volvo Active Driver Assist Plus, designed to support drivers on long highway trip, including systems that can help maintain distance from the vehicle ahead, keep the truck in its lane, assist with steering and alert the driver if the truck begins to drift out of its lane.

“We standardized on Volvo because our drivers respond to the cab, the safety systems, and the ride quality, and we see that reflected directly in our retention numbers. Drivers ask for these trucks by name. Pairing that equipment with our new headquarters and the Huntley expansion lets us keep trucks on the road and give drivers the support they deserve,” said Orkhan Shirinzade, vice president, E&O ONE.

Key specifications include:



Volvo D13 engine rated at 455 horsepower and 1,850 lb-ft of torque, delivering strong performance and efficiency for long-distance freight operations.

Volvo I-Torque combines advanced engine, transmission and predictive cruise control technologies.

Volvo Active Driver Assist Plus (VADA Plus) safety package, selected to focus on driver alerts, collision mitigation, and enhanced steering support. Integrated parking cooler and heater supported by a six-battery, high-level battery management system, enabling driver comfort during rest periods without idling.

Investing in facilities to support drivers and uptime

E&O ONE is building a new headquarters at 755 Tollgate Road in Elgin, Illinois, next to its current home at 745 Tollgate Road. The company maintains its trucks in house at its full-service terminal and shop in Huntley, Illinois, and in 2027 it will expand that service center onto about 8 adjoining acres at 13400 FYH Drive at Henning Road. The expansion adds a new 40,000-square-foot building and 150 trailer parking spaces, bringing more trailer repair and body work in-house to reduce downtime.

To learn more about Volvo Trucks North America, visit the company website.

High-resolution images associated with this press release and others are available at .

For further information, please contact:

Volvo Trucks North America media contact: Allison Scudder | Public Relations Manager | 336.833.4679 | ...

E&O ONE media contact: Anna Sofia Bielova | Marketing Manager | E&O ONE Instagram: @eo.trucking

Volvo Trucks North America, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers in North America. Its Uptime Services commitment is delivered by a network of nearly 400 authorized dealers across North America and the 24/7 Volvo Trucks Uptime Center. The Volvo Trucks New River Valley manufacturing facility in Dublin, Virginia, serves as the primary assembly plant, which meets the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, 14001 standard for environmental care and holds a dual ISO 50001/Superior Energy Performance certification at the platinum level, indicating a sustained excellence in energy management. Volvo Trucks North America provides complete transport solutions for its customers, offering a full range of diesel, alternative-fuel and all-electric vehicles, and is part of the Volvo Trucks global organization.

Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for discerning professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,200 service points in about 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 13 countries across the globe. In 2025 approximately 120,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks' work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

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Volvo Trucks North America

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Volvo VNL E&O One Truck Volvo VNL E&O One Fleet