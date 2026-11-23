MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-powered search, integrated stock libraries, subscriptions, royalty-free licensing and localized content boost discovery, recurring revenue and global reach

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Stock Images & Videos Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stock images & videos market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.22% from 2025 to 2031, according to the report. Growth is being supported by rising digital content production, expanding Internet penetration, increased use of visual assets in advertising and e-commerce, and sustained demand from streaming platforms. AI-powered search, content generation, and creative workflow tools are also transforming how customers discover, customize, and license stock media.

Key Market Highlights



Stock images represented approximately 66% of the market in 2025.

Microstock was the leading content model and is forecast to record the highest CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period.

Royalty-free licensing held the largest market share in 2025.

Subscription pricing generated the largest share of market revenue in 2025.

Commercial applications accounted for the leading share by content usage.

Advertising & marketing was the largest end-user segment in 2025 and is expected to post the highest CAGR through 2031.

North America led the market with a share of approximately 37% in 2025. APAC is the fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of around 6.48%.

AI Reshapes Stock-Media Search and Production

Artificial intelligence is improving stock-media discovery, recommendations, customization, and content creation. Platforms can analyze images and videos by objects, themes, visual elements, and concepts, helping customers locate relevant assets more efficiently. In 2025, Shutterstock introduced its AI Search Assistant, enabling conversational creative searches without dependence on exact keywords.

Recent market developments demonstrate accelerating investment in AI-enabled workflows. In April 2026, Adobe introduced AI Studio in Adobe Stock, combining tools for improving images and videos with music discovery in one workflow. Adobe also expanded GenStudio to connect enterprise context, brand intelligence, and AI agents across planning, creation, activation, delivery, reporting, and insights. In October 2025, Shutterstock launched its B2B AI Services suite to support AI model development and customization.

Digital Creation, OTT, and Internet Growth Drive Demand

The expansion of accessible digital creation and editing platforms is enabling businesses, marketers, and creators to produce more visual content. Adobe expanded Adobe Express in 2025 with video editing, B-roll, animation, and branded-content capabilities, while its business customer base increased 50% quarter over quarter. Adobe Express Premium also provides access to more than 200 million royalty-free Adobe Stock assets, integrating licensed photos, videos, music, and design elements directly into creative workflows.

OTT platforms and streaming productions are generating additional demand for licensed stock footage and archival video. These assets support historical sequences, location shots, B-roll, and production efficiency. Netflix's The Electric State credited several stock-media providers in 2025, including Pond5, Getty Images, British Pathe, CriticalPast, Kinolibrary, and Searchworks.

Global Internet adoption further strengthens the market outlook. Approximately 6.0 billion people, or 74% of the global population, used the Internet in 2025, according to the International Telecommunication Union. Around 240 million users were added during the year, expanding audiences for social media, e-commerce, digital advertising, websites, and online video.

Market Segmentation Insights

Stock images remained the dominant content category in 2025, supported by recurring demand across websites, advertising campaigns, presentations, product pages, editorial publications, and social media. Localized and industry-specific imagery is becoming increasingly important as brands seek relevant content for regional audiences.

Microstock leads the content model segment, supported by extensive libraries covering business, technology, lifestyle, travel, food, and nature. Shutterstock, Adobe Stock, iStock, and 123RF provide subscription and credit-based access suited to high-volume digital content requirements.

Subscription pricing accounted for the largest market share as advertising agencies, publishers, digital marketers, and enterprises increasingly require continuous access to images, illustrations, templates, and video. Commercial usage also remained dominant because brands regularly refresh creative assets across e-commerce listings, email campaigns, digital banners, websites, presentations, and social platforms.

Regional Market Outlook

North America held approximately 37% of the global stock images & videos market in 2025. The US is the region's primary demand center, supported by its established advertising, media, technology, streaming, and e-commerce industries. The concentration of major platforms, agencies, publishers, and corporate content teams creates recurring demand for licensed photography, illustrations, B-roll, and video footage.

Europe is the second-largest market, with Germany leading regional demand. Corporate communications, publishing, advertising, entertainment coverage, and digital commerce support licensing activity across the region.

APAC is forecast to grow at approximately 6.48% CAGR, driven by localized commercial content needs and expanding creator ecosystems. Adobe Stock maintains regional contributor networks across India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines. These networks support the production of culturally relevant images, videos, vectors, and illustrations.

Latin America continues to benefit from demand for local advertising and digital-media content, with Brazil serving as a major source and consumer of stock assets. Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.44%, supported by tourism, digital transformation, and commercial content production. Saudi Arabia is an important demand center for imagery covering destinations, hospitality, attractions, and cultural experiences.

Market Challenges

Copyright infringement, unauthorized redistribution, and license violations remain important restraints. Stock-media providers must invest in copyright monitoring, digital rights management, licensing controls, and enforcement. These measures can increase operating costs, while persistent violations may reduce creator participation and affect the commercial value of premium content.

Competitive Landscape

The global stock images & videos market includes established international and regional providers competing through technology investment, acquisitions, partnerships, contributor networks, and expanded content portfolios. Key vendors include Shutterstock, Getty Images, Adobe Stock, and Artlist. Other prominent participants include Alamy, 123RF, Depositphotos, Dreamstime, Storyblocks, Stocksy, MotionElements, PIXTA, Westend61, Filmsupply, Bridgeman Images, Science Photo Library, Nature Picture Library, IMAGO, Picture Alliance, Masterfile, ImagesBazaar, and Sony Pictures Stock Footage.

In 2026, Adobe completed its acquisition of Semrush Holdings, adding brand-visibility and search-intelligence capabilities to its customer-experience portfolio. Continued consolidation and AI investment are expected to intensify competition as providers seek to improve search performance, streamline creative production, and deliver differentiated stock-media libraries.

Report Coverage

The report evaluates the market by content type, content model, licensing model, pricing model, content usage, end-user, and geography. It analyzes stock images and stock videos; microstock and macrostock; royalty-free and royalty-managed licensing; subscription and pay-per-asset pricing; commercial and editorial usage; and demand across advertising & marketing, corporate & enterprise, media & publishing, and film & video production. Geographic coverage includes North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

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