MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Latin America Elevator and Escalator Market Size & Growth Forecast 2026-2031" has been added tooffering.

The Latin America elevator and escalator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.11% from 2025 to 2031, supported by urbanization, high-rise construction, public transportation expansion, equipment modernization, and increasing adoption of connected vertical transportation systems. Residential, commercial, healthcare, hospitality, and public infrastructure projects are generating demand for new installations, replacement equipment, and long-term maintenance services.

Recent Market Developments



April 2026: The Government of Jalisco in Mexico announced an MXN 100 million ($5.92 million) emergency maintenance and modernization program covering 207 elevators and 147 escalators across the Sistema de Tren Electrico Urbano.

May 2026: Atlas Schindler announced the installation of 10 elevators at the 36-floor World Trade Center Uberlandia development in Brazil.

June 2026: Atlas Schindler announced the supply of 32 elevators for the Faena Sao Paulo residential and hotel development.

July 2026: Otis Brazil completed the modernization of three elevators at Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro and confirmed plans to install four escalators and two inclined elevators. August 2026: TK Elevator opened a Global Product Development Center in Guaiba, Brazil, following an investment exceeding R$30 million ($5.5 million).

Smart Elevators and Modernization Shape Market Growth

Connected elevator technology is becoming an important market trend as property owners prioritize predictive maintenance, operational reliability, energy efficiency, and passenger experience. Manufacturers are expanding remote monitoring, equipment diagnostics, intelligent traffic management, and digital maintenance capabilities. Major projects such as World Trade Center Uberlandia and Sao Paulo's Parque Global demonstrate growing demand for digitally enabled elevator systems in large residential and commercial developments.

Modernization is another significant opportunity. Public authorities and building owners are replacing machinery, controls, escalators, and accessibility equipment to improve safety and reduce service interruptions. Programs in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia are increasing demand for component replacement, comprehensive upgrades, and maintenance contracts across transit networks, public buildings, and major tourist destinations.

Construction and Transport Investment Drive New Installations

Residential construction remains a central growth driver for the Latin America elevator and escalator market. Mexico's Vivienda para el Bienestar program targets 1.8 million homes, while Brazil's Minha Casa, Minha Vida program continues to support multifamily development. Bogota approved 10,148 housing units in Q1 2026, representing a 135.2% year-on-year increase. These programs are strengthening demand for passenger elevators in affordable housing, apartments, and mixed-use developments.

Metro, railway, airport, and urban transit investment is also creating substantial installation opportunities. Mexico allocated MXN 722 billion ($42.7 billion) to infrastructure in 2026 and plans more than 3,000 km of passenger railway lines. Brazil is supporting the Sao Paulo-Campinas Intercity Train and Sao Paulo Metro Line 2, while transport projects continue to advance in Peru, Chile, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. These investments are expected to generate demand for heavy-duty escalators, station elevators, accessibility systems, modernization, and lifecycle services.

Market Segmentation Highlights



Machine type: Machine room less traction elevators accounted for approximately 58% of new installations in 2025. Demand is supported by compact design requirements and energy efficiency priorities in high-density urban developments.

Carriage type: Passenger elevators held the largest share of new installations in 2025, driven by residential, commercial, hospitality, healthcare, institutional, and mixed-use construction.

Capacity: The 2-15 Persons segment is projected to record a CAGR of 3.20% during 2025-2031, supported by multifamily housing and mid-rise commercial buildings.

Elevator end-user: Commercial spaces are expected to record the fastest growth, with shopping centers, offices, hotels, and mixed-use projects creating new procurement opportunities.

Escalator product: Parallel escalators accounted for the largest new installation share and are expected to achieve the highest incremental growth through 2031. Escalator end-user: Public transit is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 2.96%, supported by subway, airport, and railway projects.

Regional Market Opportunities

Brazil remains a major regional opportunity, supported by residential launches, government housing investment, luxury high-rise construction, and the Novo PAC infrastructure program. Mexico offers strong potential through housing, railways, airports, healthcare facilities, and industrial parks. Colombia's metro, airport, and residential pipelines are expected to support new installation and modernization demand, particularly in Bogota, Medellin, and Cali.

Argentina is benefiting from improving building permit activity, mortgage financing, industrial investment, and subway accessibility projects. Chile's social housing pipeline and concession projects are creating opportunities across residential and public infrastructure applications. Peru, Panama, Ecuador, and other Latin American markets are also advancing airport, metro, housing, healthcare, logistics, tourism, and commercial developments.

Industry Challenges

Construction cost inflation and building-material price volatility remain key restraints. Rising prices for cables, copper tubes, plastic pipes, diesel, and other inputs are tightening project budgets and may delay elevator and escalator orders. Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia all reported construction cost increases during 2026.

Labor shortages are also affecting project schedules and installation costs. In February 2026, 94% of surveyed construction companies in Brazil reported workforce shortages, while Chile recorded its lowest construction employment level since December 2023 during March-May 2026. Continued labor constraints may extend commissioning timelines across residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

Competitive Landscape

Otis Worldwide Corporation, Kone Corporation, Schindler, Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation, Hyundai Elevator, Fujitec Co., Ltd., and TK Elevator are among the major vendors operating in the region. Their installation, distribution, modernization, and maintenance networks support established positions across Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Chile.

Local and independent suppliers remain influential in fragmented markets, competing through flexible pricing, customized equipment, and localized service. Competitive differentiation increasingly centers on connected elevators, remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, energy-efficient systems, service coverage, and lifecycle performance.

The report provides detailed analysis of elevator machine types, carriage types, capacity ranges, end-users, escalator products, regional opportunities, competitive developments, modernization demand, and new installation forecasts across Latin America.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Otis Worldwide Corporation

Kone Corporation

Schindler

Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation

Hyundai Elevator

Fujitec Co. Ltd.

Tk Elevators

Gmv S.P.A

Vertline Elevators

Montele Elevators

Zenit Elevadores

Imem Elevators

Teclift Elevators

Saprinsa

Ascentech Elevator

Elevadores Neumaticos SA

Alamex Elevator

Canny Elevator Co. Ltd.

Sicher Elevator Co. Ltd.

Fujihd Elevator Co. Ltd.

Orona

Engetax Elevadores

Alfa Elevators

TES Elevators

Bass Elevators

Daiken Elevators

Ergo 3rx Elevadores

Ascenmex

MSE Elevadores

GBA Elevators

Ascensores Grinovero Bogamac Ascensores

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