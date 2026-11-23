MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jumia cut its fourth-quarter GMV growth forecast to 4%–8% and abandoned its Q4 Adjusted EBITDA breakeven target, projecting a loss of up to $8 million. JMIA shareholders holding losses may have the right to seek recovery while Levi & Korsinsky investigates potential securities law violations.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) shares fell after the Company lowered its fourth-quarter 2026 GMV growth forecast to 4%–8% and abandoned its Q4 Adjusted EBITDA breakeven target, instead projecting a loss of $4 million to $8 million. If you bought Jumia shares before that update and are now holding a loss, you may have the right to seek recovery, whether you still own the stock or have already sold. JMIA investors who suffered losses are encouraged to check their recovery rights today. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The cut goes beyond the holiday quarter. Jumia cut its full-year 2026 perimeter-adjusted GMV growth forecast to 16%–18%, disclosing that Black Friday demand had fallen well below expectations, particularly in Ivory Coast. Management attributed the deterioration to declining cocoa farmgate prices and a delayed harvest that weakened consumer purchasing power, as well as rising memory-chip costs that constrained the supply of affordable smartphones and other electronics.

JMIA shareholders have rights. Investors who bought before the outlook update and lost money may be eligible to participate in the investigation, including those who have since sold. There is no upfront cost to have losses reviewed. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations tied to Jumia's 2026 outlook and is reviewing investor losses now.

Bought JMIA before the guidance cut and now facing a loss? Find out whether you qualify to recover or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 |

Frequently Asked Questions About the JMIA Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Jumia Technologies made materially false or misleading statements regarding its 2026 outlook, including its fourth-quarter 2026 adjusted-EBITDA breakeven target and its GMV growth expectations. The Company later disclosed three changes: it abandoned the Q4 breakeven target, forecast a Q4 adjusted-EBITDA loss of $4 million to $8 million, and cut its GMV growth guidance. After that disclosure, the stock price declined.

Q: When did Jumia Technologies allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before Jumia's third-quarter 2026 outlook update. Those statements allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: What do JMIA investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my JMIA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought JMIA and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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