MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic insights into software-defined vehicles, end-to-end AI, ADAS, zonal computing, V2X and chiplets, with analysis of OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, semiconductor and software players.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Advanced Automotive Computing Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the advanced automotive computing market, examining the technologies, commercial opportunities and competitive forces transforming vehicle electronics. It delivers global market forecasts for 2025-2037 across sensors, processors, software, services, chips and vehicle units, supported by regional analysis and multiple market scenarios.

Key areas of coverage include ADAS and automated driving, in-cabin monitoring, cockpit computing, connected vehicles with V2X, and the transition toward centralised and zonal vehicle architectures. The analysis considers how software-defined vehicles, end-to-end AI driving models, advanced process nodes and chiplets are influencing vehicle design, computing requirements and automotive semiconductor demand.

The report also evaluates recent industry developments, company strategies and regulatory requirements in Europe, the US, China and Japan. This regional perspective enables stakeholders to compare technology adoption, market readiness and regulatory momentum across major automotive markets. Competitive positions and potential risks through 2037 are assessed for OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, semiconductor manufacturers, software providers and other participants in the automotive technology value chain.

Report coverage includes:



Enabling technologies and automotive sensors: Analysis of connectivity, localization, AI and training, teleoperation, cybersecurity, and camera, radar and LiDAR sensor suites. The report examines how these technologies support increasingly sophisticated vehicle functions and computing platforms.

Autonomous driving and ADAS: Coverage of SAE levels, L2/L2+/L3 systems by OEM and region, feature adoption, end-to-end architectures, sensor configurations and robotaxi development. Regional adoption, unit and revenue forecasts provide insight into the commercial outlook for automated driving technologies.

In-cabin monitoring: Assessment of driver- and occupant-monitoring systems, sensing technologies, applicable regulation and market growth. The analysis considers the expanding role of monitoring systems in vehicle safety, comfort and automated driving applications.

Software-defined vehicles: Evaluation of architecture evolution, SDV levels, market size, V2X, feature monetisation, generative AI and industry consolidation. Competitive analysis highlights how software capabilities and recurring services are reshaping automotive business models.

E/E architecture and in-vehicle networking: Examination of zonal and central compute platforms, automotive Ethernet, memory technologies and the evolution of vehicle electronics architectures. The report assesses the implications for system integration, processing performance and component demand.

Automotive semiconductors: Detailed analysis of chiplets, foundries, process nodes, OEM in-house silicon and China's semiconductor ecosystem. Coverage addresses changing processor requirements and the competitive dynamics affecting automotive chip suppliers. Connected and intelligent vehicle markets: Forecasts for connected vehicles and V2X, infotainment and cockpit computing, in-vehicle AI, mapping, localization and teleoperation. These forecasts identify opportunities arising from greater connectivity, software integration and computing intensity.

Market sizing is provided by segment, region, software and services, chip category and vehicle unit, enabling detailed comparison across the advanced automotive computing ecosystem. Scenario analysis supports strategic planning by illustrating how different adoption rates, technology pathways and regional conditions could affect market development through 2037.

The competitive landscape includes profiles of 289 companies spanning automotive manufacturers, suppliers, semiconductor businesses, software developers and emerging technology providers. An accompanying Excel workbook contains the complete market dataset, giving users access to the underlying forecasts and segment-level information for further analysis, benchmarking and business planning.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market overview

1.2 Key technology trends

1.3 Regional market dynamics

1.4 Key developments 2025-2026

1.5 Market drivers and restraints

1.6 Competitive landscape

1.7 Future Markets outlook

2 INTRODUCTION, SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

2.1 Report scope

2.2 Methodology

2.3 Definitions and segmentation

2.4 Comparison with the previous edition

2.5 History of automotive computing

3 ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES: LIDAR, RADAR, CAMERAS AND INFRARED

3.1 Connected vehicles

3.2 Localization

3.3 AI and training

3.4 Teleoperation

3.5 Cybersecurity

3.6 Autonomous vehicle sensors

3.7 Autonomy and electric vehicles

3.8 Cameras

3.9 Radar

3.10 LiDAR

4 AUTONOMOUS DRIVING AND ADAS

4.1 SAE levels of driving automation (L0-L5)

4.2 Summary of privately owned autonomous vehicles

4.3 Roadmap of autonomous driving functions in private cars

4.4 L2 and L2+ autonomous driving systems and brands

4.5 ADAS features

4.6 Overview of ADAS market trends

4.7 L2+/L3 feature adoption forecast by region

4.8 Global vehicle sales by SAE level, 2025-2037

4.9 SAE level evolution

4.10 Comparison of multi-sensor and pure vision solutions

4.11 End-to-end (E2E) architecture

4.12 Sensor suite for ADAS cars

4.13 Market challenges and evolution

4.14 Autonomous vehicle adoption and revenue forecasts by region

4.15 Regional dynamics

4.16 Passenger ADAS vehicle market readiness

4.17 Global OEM analysis

4.18 Robotaxis, robo-X and physical AI convergence

5 IN-CABIN MONITORING

5.1 An overview of DMS and OMS systems within in-cabin monitoring

5.2 Trends of in-cabin sensing

5.3 What is a driver monitoring system (DMS)?

5.4 Current technologies for interior monitoring systems (IMS)

5.5 In-cabin sensing for autonomous cars

5.6 Evolution of the DMS sensor suite from SAE Level 1 to Level 4

5.7 Emerging technologies in in-cabin sensing

5.8 In-cabin sensing market forecasts

6 SOFTWARE-DEFINED VEHICLES (SDV)

6.1 What is a software-defined vehicle?

6.2 SDV architecture evolution

6.3 Software-defined vehicle level guide

6.4 SDV market size and forecast

6.5 Personalisation and user profiles

6.6 Autonomous driving improvement via fleet learning

6.7 Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) integration

6.8 SDV feature layer

6.9 Generative AI for software-defined vehicles

6.10 SDV competitive landscape

6.11 Consolidation outlook - industry structure 2030-2037

6.12 Supplier consolidation and vertical disintegration

7 E/E ARCHITECTURE, IN-VEHICLE NETWORKING AND AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTORS

7.1 Automotive semiconductor market overview

7.2 E/E architecture transition

7.3 In-vehicle networking

7.4 48V powernet

7.5 Memory: the next bottleneck

7.6 Chiplets for automotive

7.7 Foundries and process nodes

7.8 OEM in-house chip development

7.9 China's automotive semiconductor ecosystem

7.10 Supply chain risks and resilience

8 AUTOMOTIVE PROCESSOR MARKET

8.1 ADAS architecture evolution

8.2 Computing for camera and central platforms

8.3 Computing for radar and LiDAR

8.4 ADAS processor ASP analysis

8.5 ADAS processor revenue forecast (2025-2037)

8.6 Computing for infotainment and telematics

8.7 Processor wafer production forecast

9 AUTOMOTIVE LIDAR MARKET FORECASTS

9.1 Passenger car and light commercial vehicle (PC and LCV) LiDAR market forecast

9.2 Regional breakdown

9.3 OEM adoption tiers

9.4 Robotaxi LiDAR market forecast

9.5 LiDAR deployment trends

9.6 LiDAR performance trends

9.7 LiDAR + camera fusion architectures

9.8 LiDAR is for Level 3 and the Chinese market

9.9 Automotive LiDAR players by technology

9.10 LiDAR supplier outlook

10 AUTOMOTIVE RADAR AND CAMERA MARKET FORECASTS

10.1 Automotive radar market forecast

10.2 Automotive camera market forecast

10.3 Thermal cameras

10.4 Ultrasonic sensors

10.5 ADAS sensor market summary

11 CONNECTED VEHICLES AND V2X FORECASTS

11.1 Connected vehicle market overview and penetration forecast

11.2 V2X technology competition - C-V2X versus DSRC

11.3 V2X deployment forecast and infrastructure buildout

11.4 V2X use cases and value proposition

11.5 V2X business models and funding challenges

11.6 V2X chipset and equipment market forecast

11.7 Autonomous vehicle coordination via V2X - the "killer app"?

11.8 V2X market outlook

12 INFOTAINMENT, TELEMATICS AND IN-VEHICLE AI

12.1 Cockpit computing market overview

12.2 Cockpit processor evolution

12.3 AI assistant technologies

12.4 Display technologies

12.5 Connectivity integration

13 MAPPING, LOCALIZATION AND TELEOPERATION

13.1 What is localization?

13.2 HD mapping assets: from ADAS maps to full maps for autonomy

13.3 Many layers of an HD map for autonomous driving

13.4 HD map as a service

13.5 Mapping business models

13.6 HD mapping with cameras

13.7 Teleoperation

14 MARKET FORECASTS 2025-2037

14.1 Forecast assumptions and calibration

14.2 Global market by segment

14.3 Global market by region

14.4 Software and services

14.5 Chip-level markets

14.6 Unit forecasts summary

14.7 Forecast scenarios

15 COMPANY PROFILES (289 company profiles)

16 REFERENCES

LIST OF TABLES [454]

LIST OF FIGURES [72]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



5GAA

7invensun

Acconeer

Actronika

ADASTEC

Aeva

AEye

AiDEN

Aidin Robotics

AION

Aisin

Aito

Algolux

Alibaba Group

Allwinner Technology

Alphabet

Alps Alpine

Amazon

Ambarella

AMD

AMF

ams OSRAM

Analog Photonics

Apple

Aptiv

Arbe Robotics

Arcfox

Argo AI

Arm

Arriver

Artosyn Microelectronics

Aryballe

Athos Silicon

Audi

Aumovio

AUO

Aurora Innovation

AutoChips

Autocrypt

Autotalks

AutoX

Avatr

AWS

Baidu

Baraja

Beijing Morelite Semiconductor

Beijing SureStar Technology

Black Sesame Technologies

Blaize

Blickfeld

BMW Group

Bosch

BOS Semiconductors

Broadcom

BYD

Cambricon Technologies

CardioID Technologies

Cariad

CEA

Celestica

Cepton

Chery Automobile

Cipia

Cohda Wireless

Coherent

Commsignia

Continental

Cruise

Daimler

DeepMap

Delphi

DeNA

DENSO

Desay SV

Didi Autonomous Driving

DJI Automotive

Dongfeng Lantu Automobile

EasyMile

ECARX

Eckhardt Optics

Eeasy Technology

Efinix

Emotion3D

Ethernovia

Excelitas Technologies

Eyeris Technologies

Fabrinet

FCA

Five

ForcIOT

Ford Motor Company

Forvia

Foxconn

Fujitsu

Geely Holding Group

General Motors

GEO Semiconductor

Google

Great Wall Motor

Hailo

Halo.Car

Hamamatsu Photonics

Harman

HAVAL

Hella

Hesai Technology

HiRain Technologies

HiSilicon

Honda

Hongqi

Horizon Robotics

Huawei

Hypersen Technologies

Hyundai Mobis

Imagination Technologies

IM Motors

Infineon Technologies

InnovationLab

Innoviz Technologies

Intel

Iridian Spectral Technologies

Jabil

Jaguar Land Rover

Jetour

Joyson Safety Systems

Jungo Connectivity

Kalray

Kneron

Koito Manufacturing

Kyocera

Laser Components

Lattice Semiconductor

Leapmotor

LeddarTech

LeiShen Intelligent System

Leonardo

Lexus

LG Electronics

LG Innotek

Li Auto

Lidwave

Livox

Lotus

Lumentum

Lumibird

Luminar Technologies

Lumotive

Luxeed

Lyft

Magna International

Mahindra & Mahindra

Marelli

Marvell Technology

MAXUS

MediaTek

Melexis

Meller Optics

Mercedes-Benz Group

Microchip Technology

Micro Photon Devices

Microsoft

MIPS

Mitsubishi Electric

Mobileye

Momenta

Monumo

Morningcore

Motional

Murata Manufacturing

Myant

NavInfo

Navtech Radar

Navya

Next2U

Nikon

NIO

Nissan

Nuance

NVIDIA

NXP Semiconductors and more...

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