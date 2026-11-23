Advanced Automotive Computing Market 2027-2037: Global Forecast, Trends And Competitive Analysis Software-Defined Vehicles, ADAS And AI Create New Revenue Opportunities
Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Advanced Automotive Computing Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the advanced automotive computing market, examining the technologies, commercial opportunities and competitive forces transforming vehicle electronics. It delivers global market forecasts for 2025-2037 across sensors, processors, software, services, chips and vehicle units, supported by regional analysis and multiple market scenarios.
Key areas of coverage include ADAS and automated driving, in-cabin monitoring, cockpit computing, connected vehicles with V2X, and the transition toward centralised and zonal vehicle architectures. The analysis considers how software-defined vehicles, end-to-end AI driving models, advanced process nodes and chiplets are influencing vehicle design, computing requirements and automotive semiconductor demand.
The report also evaluates recent industry developments, company strategies and regulatory requirements in Europe, the US, China and Japan. This regional perspective enables stakeholders to compare technology adoption, market readiness and regulatory momentum across major automotive markets. Competitive positions and potential risks through 2037 are assessed for OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, semiconductor manufacturers, software providers and other participants in the automotive technology value chain.
Report coverage includes:
- Enabling technologies and automotive sensors: Analysis of connectivity, localization, AI and training, teleoperation, cybersecurity, and camera, radar and LiDAR sensor suites. The report examines how these technologies support increasingly sophisticated vehicle functions and computing platforms. Autonomous driving and ADAS: Coverage of SAE levels, L2/L2+/L3 systems by OEM and region, feature adoption, end-to-end architectures, sensor configurations and robotaxi development. Regional adoption, unit and revenue forecasts provide insight into the commercial outlook for automated driving technologies. In-cabin monitoring: Assessment of driver- and occupant-monitoring systems, sensing technologies, applicable regulation and market growth. The analysis considers the expanding role of monitoring systems in vehicle safety, comfort and automated driving applications. Software-defined vehicles: Evaluation of architecture evolution, SDV levels, market size, V2X, feature monetisation, generative AI and industry consolidation. Competitive analysis highlights how software capabilities and recurring services are reshaping automotive business models. E/E architecture and in-vehicle networking: Examination of zonal and central compute platforms, automotive Ethernet, memory technologies and the evolution of vehicle electronics architectures. The report assesses the implications for system integration, processing performance and component demand. Automotive semiconductors: Detailed analysis of chiplets, foundries, process nodes, OEM in-house silicon and China's semiconductor ecosystem. Coverage addresses changing processor requirements and the competitive dynamics affecting automotive chip suppliers. Connected and intelligent vehicle markets: Forecasts for connected vehicles and V2X, infotainment and cockpit computing, in-vehicle AI, mapping, localization and teleoperation. These forecasts identify opportunities arising from greater connectivity, software integration and computing intensity.
Market sizing is provided by segment, region, software and services, chip category and vehicle unit, enabling detailed comparison across the advanced automotive computing ecosystem. Scenario analysis supports strategic planning by illustrating how different adoption rates, technology pathways and regional conditions could affect market development through 2037.
The competitive landscape includes profiles of 289 companies spanning automotive manufacturers, suppliers, semiconductor businesses, software developers and emerging technology providers. An accompanying Excel workbook contains the complete market dataset, giving users access to the underlying forecasts and segment-level information for further analysis, benchmarking and business planning.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Market overview
1.2 Key technology trends
1.3 Regional market dynamics
1.4 Key developments 2025-2026
1.5 Market drivers and restraints
1.6 Competitive landscape
1.7 Future Markets outlook
2 INTRODUCTION, SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
2.1 Report scope
2.2 Methodology
2.3 Definitions and segmentation
2.4 Comparison with the previous edition
2.5 History of automotive computing
3 ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES: LIDAR, RADAR, CAMERAS AND INFRARED
3.1 Connected vehicles
3.2 Localization
3.3 AI and training
3.4 Teleoperation
3.5 Cybersecurity
3.6 Autonomous vehicle sensors
3.7 Autonomy and electric vehicles
3.8 Cameras
3.9 Radar
3.10 LiDAR
4 AUTONOMOUS DRIVING AND ADAS
4.1 SAE levels of driving automation (L0-L5)
4.2 Summary of privately owned autonomous vehicles
4.3 Roadmap of autonomous driving functions in private cars
4.4 L2 and L2+ autonomous driving systems and brands
4.5 ADAS features
4.6 Overview of ADAS market trends
4.7 L2+/L3 feature adoption forecast by region
4.8 Global vehicle sales by SAE level, 2025-2037
4.9 SAE level evolution
4.10 Comparison of multi-sensor and pure vision solutions
4.11 End-to-end (E2E) architecture
4.12 Sensor suite for ADAS cars
4.13 Market challenges and evolution
4.14 Autonomous vehicle adoption and revenue forecasts by region
4.15 Regional dynamics
4.16 Passenger ADAS vehicle market readiness
4.17 Global OEM analysis
4.18 Robotaxis, robo-X and physical AI convergence
5 IN-CABIN MONITORING
5.1 An overview of DMS and OMS systems within in-cabin monitoring
5.2 Trends of in-cabin sensing
5.3 What is a driver monitoring system (DMS)?
5.4 Current technologies for interior monitoring systems (IMS)
5.5 In-cabin sensing for autonomous cars
5.6 Evolution of the DMS sensor suite from SAE Level 1 to Level 4
5.7 Emerging technologies in in-cabin sensing
5.8 In-cabin sensing market forecasts
6 SOFTWARE-DEFINED VEHICLES (SDV)
6.1 What is a software-defined vehicle?
6.2 SDV architecture evolution
6.3 Software-defined vehicle level guide
6.4 SDV market size and forecast
6.5 Personalisation and user profiles
6.6 Autonomous driving improvement via fleet learning
6.7 Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) integration
6.8 SDV feature layer
6.9 Generative AI for software-defined vehicles
6.10 SDV competitive landscape
6.11 Consolidation outlook - industry structure 2030-2037
6.12 Supplier consolidation and vertical disintegration
7 E/E ARCHITECTURE, IN-VEHICLE NETWORKING AND AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTORS
7.1 Automotive semiconductor market overview
7.2 E/E architecture transition
7.3 In-vehicle networking
7.4 48V powernet
7.5 Memory: the next bottleneck
7.6 Chiplets for automotive
7.7 Foundries and process nodes
7.8 OEM in-house chip development
7.9 China's automotive semiconductor ecosystem
7.10 Supply chain risks and resilience
8 AUTOMOTIVE PROCESSOR MARKET
8.1 ADAS architecture evolution
8.2 Computing for camera and central platforms
8.3 Computing for radar and LiDAR
8.4 ADAS processor ASP analysis
8.5 ADAS processor revenue forecast (2025-2037)
8.6 Computing for infotainment and telematics
8.7 Processor wafer production forecast
9 AUTOMOTIVE LIDAR MARKET FORECASTS
9.1 Passenger car and light commercial vehicle (PC and LCV) LiDAR market forecast
9.2 Regional breakdown
9.3 OEM adoption tiers
9.4 Robotaxi LiDAR market forecast
9.5 LiDAR deployment trends
9.6 LiDAR performance trends
9.7 LiDAR + camera fusion architectures
9.8 LiDAR is for Level 3 and the Chinese market
9.9 Automotive LiDAR players by technology
9.10 LiDAR supplier outlook
10 AUTOMOTIVE RADAR AND CAMERA MARKET FORECASTS
10.1 Automotive radar market forecast
10.2 Automotive camera market forecast
10.3 Thermal cameras
10.4 Ultrasonic sensors
10.5 ADAS sensor market summary
11 CONNECTED VEHICLES AND V2X FORECASTS
11.1 Connected vehicle market overview and penetration forecast
11.2 V2X technology competition - C-V2X versus DSRC
11.3 V2X deployment forecast and infrastructure buildout
11.4 V2X use cases and value proposition
11.5 V2X business models and funding challenges
11.6 V2X chipset and equipment market forecast
11.7 Autonomous vehicle coordination via V2X - the "killer app"?
11.8 V2X market outlook
12 INFOTAINMENT, TELEMATICS AND IN-VEHICLE AI
12.1 Cockpit computing market overview
12.2 Cockpit processor evolution
12.3 AI assistant technologies
12.4 Display technologies
12.5 Connectivity integration
13 MAPPING, LOCALIZATION AND TELEOPERATION
13.1 What is localization?
13.2 HD mapping assets: from ADAS maps to full maps for autonomy
13.3 Many layers of an HD map for autonomous driving
13.4 HD map as a service
13.5 Mapping business models
13.6 HD mapping with cameras
13.7 Teleoperation
14 MARKET FORECASTS 2025-2037
14.1 Forecast assumptions and calibration
14.2 Global market by segment
14.3 Global market by region
14.4 Software and services
14.5 Chip-level markets
14.6 Unit forecasts summary
14.7 Forecast scenarios
15 COMPANY PROFILES (289 company profiles)
16 REFERENCES
LIST OF TABLES [454]
LIST OF FIGURES [72]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 5GAA 7invensun Acconeer Actronika ADASTEC Aeva AEye AiDEN Aidin Robotics AION Aisin Aito Algolux Alibaba Group Allwinner Technology Alphabet Alps Alpine Amazon Ambarella AMD AMF ams OSRAM Analog Photonics Apple Aptiv Arbe Robotics Arcfox Argo AI Arm Arriver Artosyn Microelectronics Aryballe Athos Silicon Audi Aumovio AUO Aurora Innovation AutoChips Autocrypt Autotalks AutoX Avatr AWS Baidu Baraja Beijing Morelite Semiconductor Beijing SureStar Technology Black Sesame Technologies Blaize Blickfeld BMW Group Bosch BOS Semiconductors Broadcom BYD Cambricon Technologies CardioID Technologies Cariad CEA Celestica Cepton Chery Automobile Cipia Cohda Wireless Coherent Commsignia Continental Cruise Daimler DeepMap Delphi DeNA DENSO Desay SV Didi Autonomous Driving DJI Automotive Dongfeng Lantu Automobile EasyMile ECARX Eckhardt Optics Eeasy Technology Efinix Emotion3D Ethernovia Excelitas Technologies Eyeris Technologies Fabrinet FCA Five ForcIOT Ford Motor Company Forvia Foxconn Fujitsu Geely Holding Group General Motors GEO Semiconductor Google Great Wall Motor Hailo Halo.Car Hamamatsu Photonics Harman HAVAL Hella Hesai Technology HiRain Technologies HiSilicon Honda Hongqi Horizon Robotics Huawei Hypersen Technologies Hyundai Mobis Imagination Technologies IM Motors Infineon Technologies InnovationLab Innoviz Technologies Intel Iridian Spectral Technologies Jabil Jaguar Land Rover Jetour Joyson Safety Systems Jungo Connectivity Kalray Kneron Koito Manufacturing Kyocera Laser Components Lattice Semiconductor Leapmotor LeddarTech LeiShen Intelligent System Leonardo Lexus LG Electronics LG Innotek Li Auto Lidwave Livox Lotus Lumentum Lumibird Luminar Technologies Lumotive Luxeed Lyft Magna International Mahindra & Mahindra Marelli Marvell Technology MAXUS MediaTek Melexis Meller Optics Mercedes-Benz Group Microchip Technology Micro Photon Devices Microsoft MIPS Mitsubishi Electric Mobileye Momenta Monumo Morningcore Motional Murata Manufacturing Myant NavInfo Navtech Radar Navya Next2U Nikon NIO Nissan Nuance NVIDIA NXP Semiconductors and more...
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