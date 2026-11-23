MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Distributor Inventory and 2026 Guidance. A newly filed securities action alleges that FMC Corporation misled investors about its 2026 financial outlook while concealing how elevated-priced distributor inventory was restricting sales and replenishment orders across its portfolio.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: February 4, 2026 through October 14, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

FMC shares fell approximately 31% on October 15, 2026, after the Company disclosed preliminary third-quarter results following market close the previous day. The complaint highlights the Company's $2.2 billion non-diamide core portfolio, excluding Rynaxypyr, which generated approximately $1 billion in sales from products manufactured at high-cost facilities. The Court has set January 19, 2027 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. The lawsuit asserts that FMC's 2026 financial outlook was overly optimistic because management failed to disclose the severity of elevated-priced distributor inventory and the resulting constraints on product sales and replenishment orders.” -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

What Management Allegedly Told Investor Conferences

At the Bank of America 2026 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on February 25, 2026, management presented the high-cost problem as fixable, pledging to "move all of this to lower cost country, India and China." At the JP Morgan 2026 Industrials Conference on March 18, 2026, management cited "strong certainty of the pricing we need to be at" and forecast "a significant volume growth of Rynaxypyr starting in 2026." As alleged, those assurances propped up a full-year outlook that was too aggressive given the severity of the Company's distributor-inventory problems and their impact on sales and replenishment orders.

Generic Competition Trends in Crop Chemical Pricing



Patent cliff: Rynaxypyr's patent ran out at the end of 2025, opening core markets such as Brazil and North America to generic offerings.

Early penetration: Generics had already reached India, China, Turkey and parts of Latin America before 2026.

Falling prices: The complaint describes roughly three years of declining crop chemical prices during a prolonged agricultural downturn.

Partner contraction: FMC forecast 2026 Rynaxypyr partner sales below $100 million, under half the prior-year level. Slow cost fix: FMC did not expect to finish moving production to lower-cost Asian sources until the first quarter of 2027.



Why Distributor Inventory Allegedly Matters to Shareholders

The complaint alleges that FMC concealed the severity of its elevated-priced distributor inventory problem, including how unsold products were restricting sales and replenishment orders across its portfolio and undermining the Company's ability to achieve its 2026 financial outlook. When the truth emerged, investors suffered significant losses.

Learn more about the case or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP - Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until January 19, 2027 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FMC Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the FMC lawsuit allege?

A: The complaint alleges that FMC Corporation made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period concerning the severity of its distributor-inventory problems and the Company's ability to achieve its 2026 financial outlook. Specifically, the complaint alleges that FMC failed to disclose that:



Elevated-priced products held by distributors were becoming increasingly difficult to sell;

The resulting inventory imbalance was discouraging replenishment orders and restricting sales across FMC's portfolio; and These inventory problems were materially undermining the Company's financial performance and 2026 outlook.



On October 15, 2026, FMC disclosed preliminary third-quarter results significantly below expectations, revealing the severity of its inventory problems and announcing substantial charges to address elevated-priced distributor inventory. FMC shares subsequently fell approximately 31% that day.

Q: When did FMC allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 4, 2026 to October 14, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the FMC class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do FMC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my FMC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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