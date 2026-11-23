MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Section 10(b) claims allege Build-A-Bear's once-reduced fiscal 2026 outlook lacked a reasonable basis because its Walmart wholesale program would not be renewed. Plaintiffs also point to a former chief executive's Rule 10b5-1 plan sale and a Form 8-K executive termination.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPORTANT DATE: January 19, 2027 is the deadline to seek lead plaintiff appointment in a securities class action asserting Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5 claims against Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW). Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies shareholders who purchased BBW securities between May 28, 2026 and August 26, 2026, and lost money, that the case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. Submit your information now or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

BBW shares fell $10.66, or 27.26%, to close at $28.44 on August 27, 2026, as fiscal 2026 revenue guidance was cut to $500 million to $525 million. Three days earlier, the Company's former chief executive sold 91,036 shares for $3,540,930 under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, a sale the complaint cites as indicia of scienter.

The Exchange Act Counts Pleaded Against Build-A-Bear

As pleaded, Count I asserts Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5 violations against the Company and three current and former senior officers, and Count II asserts Section 20(a) claims against those officers. In practical terms, plaintiffs allege BBW buyers paid inflated prices because statements made on May 28, 2026 omitted material facts. The lawsuit asserts the $530 million to $550 million revenue range issued that day could not reasonably be achieved because a multimillion-dollar Walmart program spanning 1,500 locations would not be renewed.

Regulatory Touchpoints Cited in the BBW Complaint



Rule 10b5-1 sale: The August 24, 2026 sale covered shares acquired in 2021 and 2025 under a plan adopted earlier in 2026. Plaintiffs allege the sale avoided substantial losses.

Form 8-K filing: An August 27, 2026 current report disclosed that the Chief Growth Officer was terminated without cause effective August 26, 2026, the final day of the Class Period.

Alleged omissions: Guidance allegedly remained overstated after the first cut, and the Walmart relationship was allegedly portrayed as stronger than it was. Venue: The case sits in the district that houses Build-A-Bear's St. Louis headquarters, where plaintiffs allege the misstatements entered and the damages occurred.

What Lead Plaintiff Applicants Must Show in the BBW Case

The court generally appoints the movant with the largest financial interest who can adequately represent the class. Here, that interest is measured by losses on BBW purchases made from May 28, 2026 through August 26, 2026. Class members who do not apply generally remain eligible to share in any recovery.

"Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5 exist so investors can rely on what companies say about their prospects. The complaint alleges Build-A-Bear's May 2026 outlook lacked a reasonable basis when issued, and that a former chief executive's plan sale preceded the August 27 guidance cut by three days. Investors with significant BBW losses may wish to consider whether to seek a role in overseeing these claims.” -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BBW Lawsuit

Q: What is the BBW class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) alleging materially false and misleading statements between May 28, 2026 and August 26, 2026. Shares fell approximately 27.26% after the Company disclosed second-quarter results below expectations, a lowered fiscal 2026 outlook, and that it no longer expected to anniversary a multimillion-dollar Walmart order. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BBW lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Build-A-Bear made materially false or misleading statements regarding its fiscal 2026 guidance, the strength of its relationship with Walmart Inc., and its wholesale growth prospects during the Class Period. When the reduced outlook and the end of the Walmart program were disclosed on August 27, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the BBW class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my BBW shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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