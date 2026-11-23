MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important Information Regarding Section 20(a) Individual Liability Claims: the lawsuit alleges Intel's CEO and CFO controlled and certified statements that downplayed a PC channel inventory glut and substrate shortages before a nearly 30% single-day decline.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) that a pending securities class action names Chief Executive Officer Lip-Bu Tan and Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner as individual defendants. The action asserts CEO and CFO securities liability under the Section 20(a) control person provision for purchases made between July 23, 2026 and October 29, 2026. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Intel common stock fell $26.31 per share, a decline of nearly 30%, on October 30, 2026. More than 455 million shares traded that day in what the complaint describes as the stock's largest single-day drop in over 50 years. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on January 12, 2027.

The Named Individual Defendants Behind the Challenged Statements

Tan served as Intel's CEO and as a director during the Class Period, and Zinsner served as Executive Vice President and CFO. The pleading asserts that the two executives hosted the July 23, 2026 earnings call that opened the Class Period. It also asserts that Zinsner signed the Form 10-Q filed the next day and that both executives certified it as materially complete and accurate.

As averred, those communications presented the PC business as holding up and described production as able to pivot toward data center CPUs. The complaint alleges they omitted an inventory glut at OEM and distribution partners and substrate constraints that limited any such ramp.

Alleged Control Person Liability

The complaint charges that each executive had the authority to shape what investors were told:



Content control: Both executives allegedly controlled the content of Intel's SEC filings, press releases, and other public statements.

Advance review: Each allegedly received the challenged documents before or shortly after their release and could have prevented or corrected them.

Direct participation: Both allegedly spoke on investor calls where challenged statements were made.

Duty to correct: Each was allegedly obligated to correct prior statements once they became materially misleading. Alleged knowledge: The executives allegedly knew of, or recklessly disregarded, the alleged falsity. The complaint points to Intel's close tracking of PC demand and partner inventories.

CEO and CFO Securities Liability Under Section 20(a)

In practical terms, Section 20(a) lets shareholders pursue claims against the individuals who allegedly controlled Intel, not only against the Company itself. Quarterly reports such as the challenged Form 10-Q also carry CEO and CFO certifications under Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. Those certifications place the executives' own signatures behind the accuracy of the filing.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. The complaint alleges that Intel's two most senior executives certified a quarterly report and led an earnings call that did not reflect the PC inventory correction and supply constraints later disclosed. Investors deserve to have those allegations tested." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to learn more or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the INTC Lawsuit

Q: What is the INTC class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) alleging materially false and misleading statements between July 23, 2026 and October 29, 2026. Shares fell nearly 30% after the Company disclosed third-quarter 2026 results showing a sequential decline in its Client Computing and Physical AI Group revenue, fourth-quarter guidance below consensus estimates, an ongoing PC inventory correction, and substrate supply constraints. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What court was the INTC class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, San Jose Division, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the INTC lawsuit? A: The complaint names Intel Corporation and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What do INTC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my INTC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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