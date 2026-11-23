MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 21, 2026, Walmart hosted an in-person Global E-commerce Hardlines Category Exchange.and Walmart marketplace seller, was invited to participate in the event, where it met face-to-face with Walmart's North American merchant team and global business representatives. The two sides held in-depth discussions on category expansion, shelf opportunities, and peak-season strategies across the backyard play category, including trampolines, swings, slides, soccer goals, and climbing domes, as they prepare for the upcoming Black Friday shopping season.









MERSCO representatives with the Walmart team at the category exchange event

Direct Engagement with North American Buyers to Explore Backyard Play Opportunities

MERSCO's partnership with Walmart began in early 2025. After joining Walmart through its "Star Seller Program," the brand surpassed $1 million in sales within just over 100 days, ranking among the platform's top five trampoline sellers. In March 2026, MERSCO received the "Rising Star of the Year" award at the Walmart Global E-commerce Seller Summit.

The Hardlines Category Exchange marked a step forward in the relationship, extending engagement beyond day-to-day operations to strategic category discussions. Rather than focusing on product selection within a single category, the conversation explored broader shelf opportunities across the backyard play segment. Discussions centered on how different products-from trampolines and swings to slides, soccer goals, and climbing domes-could be combined to serve families with different backyard spaces and children at different stages of development.

For MERSCO, this represents an opportunity to work with Walmart on a broader category expansion strategy from the perspective of a complete backyard play ecosystem, rather than participating solely as a trampoline seller.

Preparing for Black Friday: MERSCO Expands Its Backyard Entertainment Lineup

The exchange took place just ahead of the 2026 Black Friday shopping season. According to Walmart's published promotional schedule, this year's Black Friday shopping events will take place across three phases: the Early Access event from November 12–15, the main Black Friday event from November 23–29, and the Cyber Monday event from November 30 to December 2.

Trampolines remain at the heart of MERSCO's Black Friday lineup, with five distinct series designed to meet the needs of different families and backyard spaces:



Play Series: An accessible entry point for families exploring backyard play.

Toddler Series: Designed specifically for younger children, with age-appropriate features and safety considerations.

Space Series: Offers generous jumping space, making it a great option for families with multiple children.

MAX Series: Features a large rectangular frame and a spacious, park-inspired jumping area for families looking to upgrade their backyard experience. Super Series: Incorporates MERSCO's patented frame design to enhance weight capacity and structural stability.



Beyond trampolines, standalone backyard entertainment products, including swings, slides, and soccer goals, will also be included in the promotions. Together, these products help families create a more complete backyard playground experience.









For Black Friday, MERSCO is offering Walmart shoppers savings of up to 40% across its backyard product lineup. This means families may be able to upgrade to a park-inspired experience with the budget of a trampoline-and-slide bundle, or transform the budget for a standard trampoline into a much more complete backyard playground.

Shoppers can visit Walmart.com and search for "MERSCO" now to explore the available models and add their favorites to their carts. Once the Early Access event begins on November 12, promotional prices will be available for shoppers to check.

From Industry Engagement to Consumer Experiences: Bringing the MERSCO Vision to Life

From joining Walmart in early 2025 to participating in the Hardlines Category Exchange in 2026, MERSCO has continued to strengthen its presence in the North American market. Its brand vision, "Built for your backyard moments," and brand message, "Not Just A Trampoline, A Story That Grows" are reflected in its product planning and consumer communications.

While trampolines remain MERSCO's core category, the brand's product portfolio extends well beyond them. With a focus on the family backyard experience, MERSCO has expanded into swings, slides, soccer goals, and climbing domes, building a more comprehensive backyard play ecosystem.

"Through this exchange, we found strong alignment with the Walmart team on several key insights," said Patrick, Marketing Director at MERSCO. "Consumers with different backyard spaces have very different needs. While product quality remains a top priority for everyone, understanding how to meet the play needs of children at different ages and with different personalities is where MERSCO will continue to focus. We want our brand to offer a comprehensive product selection while still meeting individual consumer needs. With Black Friday approaching, we have prepared inventory for our key models and hope to help more families bring home a safe, spacious backyard playground at an affordable price."

Where to Buy

MERSCO's trampoline lineup and backyard play products are available through Walmart and the brand's official website. During the Black Friday promotional period, shoppers can visit MERSCO's Walmart storefront to explore participating products and promotional offers.



Walmart Store:

Official Website:

About MERSCO

MERSCO is a backyard play brand dedicated to creating more enjoyable outdoor spaces for families. With trampolines as its core product category, the brand has expanded its portfolio to include swings, slides, soccer goals, climbing domes, and other backyard entertainment products. Guided by its vision, "Built for your backyard moments" MERSCO is committed to bringing the trampoline park experience into family backyards. Backed by more than 15 years of manufacturing experience, MERSCO combines innovative design with rigorous quality control to create safe, professional-grade outdoor fun for children of all ages.

Media Contact

Company: MERSCO

Contact: Carol Lu

Email: carrollxp@163.com

Website:

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