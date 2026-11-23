MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important Information Regarding Section 20(a) Individual Liability Claims: The complaint charges that former CEO Michael Osanloo controlled Portillo's public statements promoting a disciplined, repeatable expansion model while its Texas restaurants allegedly underperformed.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in Portillo's Inc. (Nasdaq: PTLO) to contact the firm about a securities class action. The action names former Chief Executive Officer Michael Osanloo as an individual defendant facing CEO securities liability, including as a Section 20(a) control person. WHO IS AFFECTED: Those who purchased Portillo's common stock between September 19, 2023 and May 4, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

PTLO traded as high as $15.39 per share during the Class Period. On August 5, 2025, while Osanloo still led the Company, shares fell $2.21, or 23.2%, to close at $7.28. By May 18, 2026, the stock had closed at $3.93 after a further decline of $1.79 per share, or 31.2%. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on January 11, 2027.

Section 20(a) Control Person Claims Against Portillo's Former CEO

The securities action alleges that Osanloo, who was President, CEO, and a director from September 2021 to September 2025, controlled the content of Portillo's SEC filings, press releases, and investor presentations. During that period the Company promoted its national expansion as disciplined and repeatable. In practical terms, the Section 20(a) claim seeks to hold him personally responsible, alongside the Company, for statements he had the power to shape or stop.

As claimed, Texas restaurants were underperforming during this period because of weak brand awareness and because units had been placed too close together.

Alleged Control Person Liability



Signed filings: Osanloo signed the 2023 Form 10-K (February 27, 2024), the 2024 Form 10-K (February 25, 2025), and the first-quarter 2025 Form 10-Q (May 6, 2025).

Public face of the growth story: He led the September 19, 2023 Development Day that opens the Class Period. He also spoke on multiple earnings calls and at a March 2024 investor conference.

Advance access: The complaint charges that he received allegedly misleading documents before or shortly after issuance and could have prevented or corrected them.

Inside knowledge: He was allegedly privy to confidential information about operations, including how new Texas restaurants were performing. Duty to correct: Plaintiffs contend he did not correct prior statements, even as the Company kept its fiscal 2025 opening plan intact into August 2025.

Signed Reports and Sarbanes-Oxley Accountability

Sarbanes-Oxley Sections 302 and 906 require a public company's chief executive to personally certify periodic reports filed with the SEC. Osanloo allegedly knew, or recklessly disregarded, that the reports he signed overstated the strength of the expansion model. After his September 2025 departure, the Company acknowledged in November 2025 that it had added too many locations too quickly and too close together, particularly in Texas.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. The complaint alleges that Portillo's former chief executive signed annual reports describing a scalable, repeatable development process while new Texas restaurants were struggling. Shareholders who bought PTLO during the Class Period are entitled to ask whether those statements had a reasonable basis." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to learn more or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PTLO Lawsuit

Q: What court was the PTLO class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. It is governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the PTLO lawsuit? A: The complaint names Portillo's Inc. and Michael Osanloo, its former President, Chief Executive Officer, and director. Osanloo signed SEC filings and made public statements during the Class Period.

Q: What is the PTLO class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Portillo's Inc. (Nasdaq: PTLO) alleging materially false and misleading statements between September 19, 2023 and May 4, 2026. Shares fell approximately 31.2% after the Company disclosed weaker first-quarter 2026 results and a sharply reduced restaurant opening plan. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What do PTLO investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my PTLO shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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