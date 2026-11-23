MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by integrating generative AI into drug discovery to automate molecule design, screening and lead optimization, reducing costs and time to market.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global generative artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is experiencing exponential growth as pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations adopt advanced computational technologies to accelerate research and development. The market is projected to increase from $0.25 billion in 2025 to $0.33 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.2%.

Historic market growth has been supported by rising drug development costs, advancements in computational chemistry, greater availability of biological datasets, increasing adoption of machine learning tools, and sustained pharmaceutical research and development investment. These factors have encouraged drug developers to use generative AI platforms to improve molecule generation, target identification, compound screening, predictive modeling, and lead optimization.

The generative AI in drug discovery market is forecast to reach $0.87 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 27.2%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the integration of generative models into drug discovery pipelines, demand for faster and more efficient development processes, expansion of biologics optimization, and increased collaboration between AI technology providers and pharmaceutical companies. The potential to reduce development timelines and support faster time-to-market is also strengthening demand for AI-driven drug discovery solutions.

Prominent generative AI in drug discovery market trends include the growing use of AI-powered molecule generation, deep learning in drug design, small-molecule discovery applications, and AI-assisted lead optimization. These technologies are becoming increasingly important during early-stage drug development, where they can help researchers evaluate molecular structures, prioritize promising candidates, and reduce reliance on lengthy conventional screening processes.

The rising number of clinical trials is another major factor contributing to market expansion. Clinical trial datasets provide valuable inputs for generative AI models, enabling researchers to predict molecular interactions, identify potential drug candidates, and design new compounds. The combination of clinical research data and AI-powered analytics also supports personalized medicine, treatment optimization, and improved patient outcomes.

According to Pharmaceutical Technology, 3,213 clinical trials were planned to begin in 2025, including 823 Phase I trials and 1,102 Phase II trials. Oncology was expected to remain the leading therapeutic area with 946 trials, followed by central nervous system research with 686 trials and cardiovascular research with 258 trials. Continued clinical research activity is expected to create substantial opportunities for generative AI platforms that can analyze complex datasets and improve drug development decision-making.

Technology providers are responding to market demand by developing advanced AI-powered tools for target identification, compound screening, preclinical development, regulatory processes, and precision medicine. In May 2023, Google Cloud introduced the Target and Lead Identification Suite and the Multiomics Suite for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and public-sector organizations. The Target and Lead Identification Suite supports amino acid analysis and protein structure prediction, while the Multiomics Suite accelerates genomic data analysis and interpretation for personalized treatment development.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the competitive environment. In May 2023, Recursion Pharmaceuticals acquired Cyclica for $40 million and Valence for $47.5 million. The transactions expanded Recursion's AI and machine learning capabilities, strengthened its data-driven drug discovery platform, and added specialized expertise in predictive analytics, biophysics, and advanced AI research.

North America was the largest region in the generative AI in drug discovery market in 2025, supported by its established pharmaceutical industry, strong biotechnology ecosystem, significant research funding, and early adoption of artificial intelligence. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as investment in biotechnology, healthcare innovation, and AI infrastructure increases. The market spans Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with coverage including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Small Molecule; Large Molecule

2) By Technology: Deep Learning; Machine Learning; Reinforcement Learning; Molecular Docking; Quantum Computing

3) By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies; Academic And Research Institutions; Contract Research Organizations (CROs); Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Small Molecule: Drug Design And Optimization; Lead Discovery And Identification; Toxicology Prediction; Molecular Property Prediction; ADMET (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, And Toxicity) Prediction

2) By Large Molecule: Protein Structure Prediction; Antibody Design; Biologics Optimization; Peptide Design; Biopharmaceutical Discovery And Optimization

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Bayer AG

NVIDIA Corporation

Merck KGaA

IBM Research

Schrodinger Inc.

Valo Health

BenevolentAI

XtalPi Inc.

Insilico Medicine Inc.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exscientia

Atomwise Inc.

InveniAI LLC

Healx

Aitia

Cloud Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Optibrium

Aiforia

BioSymetrics Inc.

Collaborations Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MAbSilico

Reverie Labs

Standigm Inc.

DeepMatter Group Limited Variational AI Inc

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