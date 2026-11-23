MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lawsuit alleges Lennar's land-light model tied the homebuilder to more than $2 billion a year in land bank option fees, while incentives, rate buydowns, and sales to a former subsidiary allegedly masked weakening demand.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) securities of a pending securities class action. The action covers shares bought between February 7, 2025 and October 2, 2026. Find out if you might qualify for recovery. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

THE LOSSES: Billions in Lennar market value were erased across three disclosure events from December 2025 through October 2026. Those losses are now at issue in this land bank option fee homebuilder securities action. Quarterly adjusted earnings fell to $2.03 per share from $4.03 a year earlier, missing the $2.26 Street view. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by January 11, 2027.

The Alleged $2 Billion Land Bank Option Fee Burden

A land-light homebuilder pays land banks to hold finished homesites and keep an option to buy each lot when construction is ready to begin. Lennar has pursued that model for more than a decade. Over that time, it lifted the share of controlled homesites from 19% at the end of 2013 to 82% at the end of 2024.

Plaintiffs allege the shift locked Lennar into paying Wall Street firms more than $2 billion a year in option maintenance fees on land it once owned. The action contends this recurring cost was missing from the near-term earnings picture investors received. During the same period, management promoted the model's cash flow benefits.

Inventory Management and the Alleged Incentive Treadmill

Option fees accrue whether or not homes sell, which puts a premium on steady volume. Lennar allegedly sustained deliveries through aggressive pricing incentives and interest rate buydowns. Meanwhile, average sales prices moved lower across the first three quarters of fiscal 2025.

As pleaded, Lennar also sold finished homes to its spun-off former subsidiary, Millrose Properties, Inc. Those sales included at least 356 purchases in the final week of fiscal Q3 2026, which allegedly obscured how far buyer demand had fallen.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about what Lennar's land-light platform actually cost to run. Plaintiffs allege that more than $2 billion in annual option fees were partly capitalized and were not accurately reflected in the earnings shareholders relied on." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Alleged Land-Light Homebuilder Securities Impact by the Numbers



Annual option fees: More than $2 billion paid to maintain options on land, as alleged

Pricing slide: Average sales price fell from $408,000 in fiscal Q1 2025 to $389,000 in Q2 and $383,000 in Q3

Margin pressure: Fiscal Q1 2025 gross margin of 18.7% landed just shy of guidance

Delivery reset: Fiscal Q1 2026 outlook lowered to 17,000 to 18,000 homes against consensus of 19,948 Spin-off scale: Millrose launched with $5.5 billion in land assets and $1 billion in cash contributed by Lennar

Submit your information now or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY - Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered billions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until January 11, 2027 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LEN Lawsuit

Q: How much did LEN stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 7%, a decline of $5.37 per share on October 5, 2026, after an October 2, 2026 report alleged that Lennar had sold more than 700 finished homes to Millrose Properties, Inc. in roughly a month. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the LEN lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Lennar Corporation made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period. The alleged misstatements concern its land-light operating strategy, the treatment of land bank option maintenance fees, and the purpose and independence of the Millrose Properties, Inc. spin-off. When an October 2, 2026 report detailing Millrose's purchases of Lennar homes was published, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Lennar Corporation allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 7, 2025 to October 2, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What do LEN investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I provide my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my LEN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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