MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Federal export control scrutiny of Megaspeed frames this NVDA securities action, which alleges Nvidia told investors no AI chips had been diverted to China while omitting its chief executive's intimate relationship with a Megaspeed executive whom U.S. intelligence reportedly identified as a Chinese spy.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) that a securities class action challenging alleged Nvidia export control compliance statements has been filed on behalf of purchasers of NVDA securities between October 9, 2025 and November 8, 2026. Submit your information now or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

IMPORTANT DATE: January 8, 2027 is the deadline to ask the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff. NVDA shares fell 4.27%, or $7.97 each, to close at $178.67 on November 9, 2026. That was the first trading session after Nvidia's Board announced an independent investigation into reporting that its chief executive had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

Nvidia Export Control Compliance Assurances Under Challenge

U.S. export rules bar China from buying Nvidia's most advanced AI chips. After October 2025 reporting questioned Megaspeed, a Singapore-based customer that was poised to buy $2 billion of Nvidia A.I. technology over the next year, the Company said it had engaged with the U.S. government. It also said its compliance team had examined Megaspeed and found no evidence of diversion. The complaint alleges those assurances were misleading because they omitted the chief executive's intimate relationship with a Megaspeed executive whom U.S. officials later concluded was a Chinese intelligence asset.

What Regulators Were Reportedly Examining

As pleaded, authorities in the United States and Singapore were already scrutinizing Megaspeed while the Company publicly defended its dealings with the firm:



Commerce Department officials had been investigating Megaspeed since late 2024.

A Commerce official who visited Megaspeed's Malaysia data center reportedly found Nvidia equipment still packed in boxes, which suggested it was being shipped in or out rather than installed.

Singaporean police said they were investigating Megaspeed for breaching local laws.

Megaspeed reportedly bought Nvidia chips from the American arm of Inspur, a Chinese server maker whose parent company is on a U.S. blacklist. Megaspeed reportedly supplied that computing power to Alibaba and other Chinese companies, and investigators suspect some of its Nvidia chips reached China illegally.

"When a company tells the market its compliance team has examined a customer that federal export officials are investigating, shareholders reasonably expect that assurance to be complete. The complaint alleges Nvidia's statements about Megaspeed left out a relationship at the very top of the Company. We are reviewing what that alleged omission meant for NVDA investors," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP.

Federal Securities Claims Pending in the Northern District of California

The lawsuit contends that the Company and its chief executive violated Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5. It also asserts a separate Section 20(a) claim against the chief executive. In practical terms, the action seeks damages for investors who allegedly paid inflated prices for NVDA securities during the Class Period.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the NVDA Lawsuit

Q: What is the NVDA class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) alleging materially false and misleading statements between October 9, 2025 and November 8, 2026. Shares fell approximately 4.27% after the Company disclosed that its Board was opening an independent investigation into reporting that its chief executive had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the NVDA investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased NVDA stock or securities between October 9, 2025 and November 8, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What court was the NVDA class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do NVDA investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my NVDA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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