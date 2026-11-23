iOT365 deploys an operational AI-powered SOC using OpenAI open-weight technology in fully air-gapped critical infrastructure, running on standard CPU-based virtual machines without GPUs, cloud connectivity, or production downtime.

iOT365 successfully deploys an LLM-powered SOC in fully air-gapped critical infrastructure, running on standard virtual machines without GPUs.

- Alexander TartakovskyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- iOT365 Successfully Deploys OpenAI Open-Weight AI for Industrial CybersecurityAI-powered SOC enables critical infrastructure operators to minimize false positives, reduce manual investigations, and preserve analyst expertise-without GPUs, cloud dependency, or production downtime.iOT365, a provider of unified Operational Technology (OT) and Industrial IoT cybersecurity solutions, today announced the successful deployment of OpenAI open-weight AI technology within its integrated Intrusion Detection System (IDS), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), and Security Operations Center (SOC) platform.The deployment demonstrates that advanced AI-assisted incident analysis can operate entirely within fully isolated, air-gapped industrial environments using standard CPU-based virtual machines, without dedicated GPUs or external cloud services.Already operational, the capability enables industrial organizations to introduce intelligent security analysis without replacing production hardware or disrupting industrial operations.Making AI-Powered Cybersecurity Accessible to Critical InfrastructureIndustrial organizations face growing cybersecurity threats, increasing alert volumes, and shortages of experienced security analysts.iOT365 addresses these challenges by integrating locally hosted Large Language Model (LLM) technology directly into its unified security platform.The AI capability supports incident classification, false-positive identification, security event correlation, investigation summaries, and recommended response actions across industrial networks, Windows systems, firewalls, endpoints, and network infrastructure.By automating repetitive analysis, the platform helps organizations reduce unnecessary investigations, improve response efficiency, and allow security professionals to concentrate on meaningful threats.No GPUs. No Cloud. No Additional Dedicated Hardware.Unlike AI solutions requiring dedicated computing infrastructure or continuous cloud connectivity, iOT365's architecture operates on conventional CPU-based virtual machines.Key advantages include:.Fully air-gapped operation: Security information remains within customer-controlled infrastructure..No mandatory GPUs: AI inference runs on standard virtual machines..No additional dedicated AI hardware: Compatible existing infrastructure can be utilized..No production downtime: Passive monitoring avoids interference with industrial processes..Reduced SOC workload: AI assists with repetitive investigations and false-positive identification..Flexible AI architecture: Multiple locally deployable models support evolving security requirements.Optional GPU acceleration remains available for higher-performance workloads.Preserving Human Expertise While Reducing Cybersecurity CostsAlexander Tartakovsky, Founder and CEO of iOT365, commented:"Advanced AI-powered cybersecurity should not require expensive infrastructure, large SOC teams, or dependence on external cloud services.Our successful deployment demonstrates that intelligent security analysis can operate entirely inside isolated industrial environments using standard virtual machines, without GPUs or changes to production hardware.What excites me most is that significantly more critical infrastructure organizations can now access these capabilities. By minimizing false positives and reducing repetitive human investigations, we can lower operational overhead while preserving the invaluable knowledge and experience of professional security analysts.We are not replacing security experts-we are multiplying their effectiveness. AI handles repetitive analysis while experienced analysts focus on real threats and critical decisions.With no additional dedicated AI hardware investment or planned production downtime, we believe this represents an important step toward making industrial cybersecurity smarter, more affordable, and truly independent."Flexible Architecture for Long-Term ScalabilityRather than depending on a single proprietary AI engine, iOT365 supports multiple locally deployable AI models.Organizations can optimize model selection according to infrastructure resources, investigation complexity, and operational requirements.Lightweight models enable efficient incident triage, while larger models and optional GPU acceleration support more demanding workloads.Advancing Unified IT and OT Security OperationsThe new AI capability extends iOT365's integrated approach, combining passive OT visibility, industrial intrusion detection, SIEM, and SOC analytics.By bringing locally hosted AI directly into industrial security operations, iOT365 aims to reduce alert fatigue, improve investigation efficiency, and strengthen cybersecurity without additional infrastructure complexity.About iOT365iOT365 provides unified OT and Industrial IoT cybersecurity solutions combining passive intrusion detection, asset visibility, SIEM, SOC capabilities, secure remote access, and AI-assisted incident investigation.Its platform supports standard virtual infrastructure, air-gapped environments, and Cisco industrial switching integrations.Website:OpenAI's open-weight technology is independently integrated by iOT365. No OpenAI endorsement or partnership is implied.

Vyatcheslav Anisimov

iOT365 Inc.

+1 332-280-4993

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iOT365 Deploys LLM-Powered SOC in Air-Gapped Infrastructure Without GPUs News Provided By iOT365 Inc. November 23, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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