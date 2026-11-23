Cardsmiths drops Wednesday Series 1 Trading Cards On-Card Autographs

Cardsmiths drops Wednesday Series 1 trading cards and has added limited-edition On-Card Autographs* as a surprise addition for fans.

GILBERTS, IL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Normies and Outcasts alike can experience the darkly enchanting world of Nevermore Academy with the official release of Wednesday Series 1 Trading Cards, summoned by the creators at Cardsmiths. The highly anticipated collection is now available and full of curiosities waiting to be discovered.Collectors can unearth a variety of chilling finds and rarities that immortalize iconic characters and moments from the series.-Culture ShokzTM Cards-Serial-Numbered Raven Refractor Cards-Cameo, Portrait, and“Setting the Scene” Subset Cards-On-Card Autographs*To celebrate the release, Cardsmiths has added limited-edition On-Card Autographs* randomly inserted into select packs as a surprise addition for fans. These cards are hand-signed by the Wednesday series stars behind characters like Enid Sinclair, Thing, Gomez Addams, and more.“Wednesday's macabre world has long been the subject of intrigue,” said Steve Loney, CEO of Cardsmiths.“We're capturing that mystique by introducing rare, hand-signed cards alongside a unique collectible experience embodying the dark humor and offbeat charm of the series."Cardsmiths' Wednesday Series 1 Trading Cards are now haunting the shelves. Secure your piece of Nevermore at cardsmiths and select retail partners.About CardsmithsCardsmiths is a premier creator of trading cards, dedicated to innovation, quality, and artistry. With a passion to inspire fans worldwide, Cardsmiths continues to push the boundaries of collecting with a portfolio of iconic brands and original, high-concept experiences. Learn more at*Disclaimer: Autograph Cards are expected to be included in the set but are subject to change and not guaranteed. In the event an actor is unable to fulfill their signing obligations due to scheduling conflicts or other circumstances, the autograph may be omitted, replaced, or otherwise modified at the manufacturer's discretion.

Loren Maranan

Cardsmiths

+1 507-382-8008

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cardsmiths Drops Wednesday Series 1 Trading Cards With Rare On-Card Autographs News Provided By Toynk November 23, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.