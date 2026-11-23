The limited-edition NEUCAFF Performance Coffee VIP Box ($90) features three 12-ounce tins of paraxanthine-infused, single-origin Colombian whole bean coffee in Light, Medium and Dark Roast.

NEUCAFF Performance Coffee Releases Limited Run of 500 Three-Roast Gift Sets Featuring Paraxanthine-Infused Coffee

- Jarrod JordanSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NEUCAFF Performance Coffee ( ) has released a limited run of 500 VIP Boxes, each containing three 12-ounce tins of whole bean, single-origin Colombian coffee in Light, Medium and Dark Roast. The boxes are priced at $90.The coffee is specialty-grade and decaffeinated, then infused with paraxanthine, the primary compound the body produces when it metabolizes caffeine. Each serving contains 120 milligrams of paraxanthine, and every batch is lab-tested. The company says the product is designed to deliver energy and focus while avoiding the jitters and crashes some people associate with caffeine.How it's made:NEUCAFF starts with directly sourced, high-scoring specialty coffee beans. The beans are decaffeinated using the sugarcane process, which uses water and sugarcane-derived ethyl acetate. The company then infuses paraxanthine into the green beans through a controlled, water-based process. The beans are roasted in the U.S. The product brews like any other whole bean coffee.What's in the box:Light Roast: dried fruit, graham cracker and caramel notesMedium Roast: almond, nougat and chocolate notesDark Roast: toasted nuts and dark chocolate with a robust finishThe tin design draws on Formula 1, cycling and the German autobahn."People are paying closer attention to what their morning coffee does for them and how they feel afterward," said Jarrod Jordan, CEO of NEUCAFF Performance Coffee. "We wanted to preserve what people love about coffee, the taste, the ritual, that first cup, while rethinking how it supports their day. In our experience, your mind feels like you've had regular coffee, while your body, and even your health tracker, respond as though you've had decaf."The company was founded around the work of co-founder and CTO Dr. Jeffrey Dietrich, who was looking for a coffee that kept the ritual but avoided the caffeine crashes he wanted to leave behind. The company launched as Rarebird and rebranded as NEUCAFF Performance Coffee.Media samples, product photography and interviews with Jordan and Dietrich are available on request for holiday gift guides, New Year's features and stories on alternatives to traditional caffeine. VIP Box details and availability are at drinkneucaff.ABOUT NEUCAFF PERFORMANCE COFFEE:NEUCAFF Performance Coffee pairs specialty-grade decaffeinated coffee with paraxanthine to bring a new approach to the daily coffee ritual. Originally launched as Rarebird, NEUCAFF combines coffee craftsmanship with proprietary infusion technology to create coffee designed for modern mental performance. Learn more at drinkneucaff.

Jake Duhaime

NEUCAFF Performance Coffee

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NEUCAFF Performance Coffee Releases Limited Run of 500 Three-Roast Gift Sets Featuring Paraxanthine-Infused Coffee News Provided By NEUCAFF Performance Coffee November 23, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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