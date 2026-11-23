How many bottles does a party need? The Drinks Calculator on Prosecco works it out from the guest count.

Bella Principessa Prosecco DOC Brut, with golden autumn vines.

Bella Principessa Prosecco DOC Brut, with vineyard rows and mountains behind.

How many bottles a party needs, where to order Bella Principessa Prosecco inside and outside Florida, and what "DOC" on the label means.

- Michael Goldstein, founder & creative director, Bella Principessa ProseccoMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bella Principessa Prosecco has relaunched Prosecco, ProseccoWine and ProseccoDOC with a new design ahead of the holidays. Prosecco is the brand's home, ProseccoWine is where to order it online, and ProseccoDOC explains what "DOC" on a Prosecco label means. Each site hands the reader to the next.Prosecco: the home of Bella Principessa ProseccoProsecco answers questions about the brand and about Prosecco itself: how it is made, how it compares with Champagne, what to pair and what to mix. Its free tools include:- A Drinks Calculator that estimates how many bottles a party needs from the guest count- A cocktail menu maker that produces a printable party menu- Twelve Prosecco cocktail recipes, including the Mimosa, Bellini and Rossini- Recipes for cooking with Prosecco, the way Italians cook with wine- Occasion guides for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentine's Day, Easter and Halloween- FAQs on Bella Principessa Prosecco, Prosecco basics, sweetness and Prosecco versus Champagne- A list of the Florida stores and restaurants that carry Bella Principessa ProseccoThe site is available in English, Spanish, Italian and German.ProseccoWine: how to order Bella Principessa ProseccoProseccoWine is where shoppers order Bella Principessa Prosecco online. The wine is sold in stores in Florida, and the site serves shoppers in other states. It loads an order into the cart of a licensed third-party retailer, which sells, packs and ships to 43 states. Checkout confirms whether delivery is available to an address, and recipients must be 21 or over."Alcohol in the US moves through three tiers, shipping rules change from state to state, and a bottle of sparkling wine is heavy because it holds pressure," said Michael Goldstein, founder and creative director of Bella Principessa Prosecco. "A licensed retailer that already ships wine is the right way to reach shoppers outside Florida."ProseccoDOC: what the three letters meanDOC stands for Denominazione di Origine Controllata, Italy's controlled designation of origin. ProseccoDOC is now a single page that explains what Prosecco DOC means on a label. It pairs a photo story of the DOC region with plain answers to common questions, each linked to a fuller answer on Prosecco.Why relaunch themGoldstein learned packaging as a boy, walking the aisles of his grandfather's, father's and uncle's stores and watching which products shoppers reached for."Put a bottle of Bella Principessa Prosecco in someone's hand and they get it straight away," he said. "The website was always where it fell short. I'd look at it and think, 'It looks good.' I was never proud of it. I am now.""Most websites die by a thousand details," he said. "The font is almost right. The spacing is a little off. None of it matters on its own. Together, the site never looks as good as the bottle. So every page was built for this brand and written for the people who drink it.""La Marca and Mionetto are brands built on Prosecco," Goldstein added. "Most other names on the shelf are wine ranges that added a Prosecco. Bella Principessa Prosecco is a Prosecco brand, and our aim is to become the third name people think of."The site descriptions and quotes in this release may be used with credit to Bella Principessa Prosecco.About Bella Principessa ProseccoBella Principessa Prosecco is an Italian Prosecco brand: certified Prosecco DOC, made by a fourth-generation winery in the Veneto and presented in ceramic-painted bottles carrying the words "Happier Ever After." Its full name is Bella Principessa Happier Ever After. The brand was founded by Michael Goldstein and his family and is backed by U.S.-based investors through Best Drinks Inc. Bella Principessa Prosecco DOC and Bella Principessa Prosecco DOC Rosé are both Brut. In Florida they are sold at retailers including select Total Wine & More stores and Luekens Wine & Spirits. Bella Principessa Prosecco is for adults 21 and over. Press releases about Bella Principessa Prosecco are issued by Best Drinks Inc.

Press Office

Best Drinks Inc.

...

ALWAYS. Some things never need explaining. Bella Principessa Prosecco

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bella Principessa Prosecco Relaunches Prosecco, ProseccoWine and ProseccoDOC News Provided By Best Drinks Inc. November 23, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.