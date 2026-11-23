iCustoms adds EU and UK CBAM compliance to its AI-powered customs platform, helping importers and brokers cut carbon costs and file with confidence

- Adnan Zaheer - CEO iCustoms AILONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- iCustoms today announced a major enhancement to its customs platform with iCBAM, a new CBAM compliance capability built directly on the customs declaration, where every CBAM obligation begins. Using AI, iCBAM turns the import data businesses already file, through iCustoms or other platforms, into verified emissions, cost forecasts and ready-to-file EU and UK returns, with no new system to adopt.Since 1 January 2026, every EU import of iron and steel, aluminium, cement, fertilisers, hydrogen and electricity has created a liability settled with CBAM certificates. Certificates go on sale on 1 February 2027, importers must hold 50% of their requirement at each quarter end from 31 March 2027, and the first annual declaration is due on 30 September 2027. The UK's own CBAM, paid as a tax, applies from 1 January 2027, with the first return and payment due on 31 May 2028.Supplier data is the biggest driver of what importers pay: where verified emissions are missing, higher default values apply.What the enhancement brings:▸Built on customs data. iCBAM draws commodity codes, weights and origins from declarations filed through iCustoms own or external UK & EU customs systems, or by API and bulk upload. AI flags in-scope goods by CN code, with no re-keying.▸EU and UK in one place. The right rules, thresholds and deadlines for each regime: certificates or tax, 50 tonnes or £50,000.▸Lower carbon costs. The calculation engine compares supplier data with default values, applies live carbon prices and UK rates, deducts carbon price paid abroad and uses AI-driven forecasting to project liabilities.▸Supplier data, solved. Suppliers upload through secure links, AI extracts and validates figures from their PDFs and spreadsheets, and automated reminders chase what is missing.▸Built for brokers too. Customs representatives can manage CBAM for multiple clients from the data they already file with one CBAM software▸Audit-ready outputs. Every figure is traceable in an audit vault, and iCBAM delivers a ready-to-file EU declaration in XML, UK return data, and Excel, CSV and JSON exports.“CBAM has moved from a reporting exercise to a real financial obligation, and every business in the supply chain feels it differently. Importers need certainty on what they owe, brokers need to support clients without added complexity, and suppliers need a simple way to share the data that decides the bill. iCBAM brings our customs expertise to CBAM, giving every business, whether it trades into the EU, the UK or both, a clear path from customs data to compliant reporting.” – Adnan Zaheer, CEO, iCustomsAbout iCustomsBuilt by customs experts, iCustoms leverages proprietary AI and autonomous agents to automate the entire trade compliance lifecycle. From pre-filing formalities and customs declarations to post-filing audits, the platform eliminates manual bottlenecks while processing millions of products every year.

Sarah Clark

iCustoms AI

+44 333 577 2277

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

iCustoms AI Expands Its Customs Platform with UK & EU iCBAM News Provided By iCustoms AI November 23, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.