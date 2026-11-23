IND Construction - Constructing Hearts.

The team behind IND Construction, recognized with the 2026“People Love Us on Yelp” distinction.

A modern home remodel by IND Construction featuring an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, and a light-filled kitchen.

IND Construction receives 2026“People Love Us on Yelp” recognition, celebrating client trust and its commitment to constructing homes with heart.

- Eran Zered, CEO of IND Construction

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IND Construction, a residential construction and home remodeling company serving Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley, announced it has received the 2026“People Love Us on Yelp” recognition. The acknowledgment marks an opportunity for the company to thank the homeowners who have shared their experiences and trusted its team with their homes. Based in Encino, IND Construction provides kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, complete home renovations, home additions, accessory dwelling units and garage conversions. The company also offers new home construction and design and planning services, supporting homeowners through projects ranging from individual room updates to comprehensive residential transformations. Remodeling Company in Los Angeles, CA

For IND Construction, the recognition reinforces a central priority: making the construction experience as thoughtful as the finished space. A home renovation is a significant personal investment, and the company emphasizes communication, collaboration and attention to detail throughout the remodeling process. IND Construction

“Every homeowner who chooses IND Construction is trusting us with something deeply personal, their home,” said Eran Zered, CEO of IND Construction.“Receiving the 2026 'People Love Us on Yelp' recognition means a great deal to our team because it reflects the relationships we work to build. We are grateful to our clients for sharing their experiences and allowing us to bring their vision to life.”

Residential Remodeling Across Los Angeles

IND Construction works with homeowners seeking more functional layouts, updated interiors and additional living space. Its residential remodeling services address a range of needs, from kitchen renovations and bathroom upgrades to whole-home remodeling and room additions.

For homeowners exploring an accessory dwelling unit or garage conversion, the company offers ADU construction alongside design and planning services. Its capabilities include architectural design, structural engineering, interior design, 3D models, floor plans and permit drawings. Remodeling Company in Los Angeles, CA

The company serves Encino and surrounding communities, including Sherman Oaks, Woodland Hills, Calabasas, Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Santa Monica, Pasadena and other Los Angeles neighborhoods. This local focus connects its general contracting and home renovation services with homeowners throughout the San Fernando Valley and greater Los Angeles area. IND Construction

Whether a project involves kitchen remodeling in Encino, bathroom remodeling in Sherman Oaks or a complete home renovation in Los Angeles, IND Construction's stated approach centers on understanding each client's needs and maintaining collaboration throughout the work.

A Thank-You to Homeowners

IND Construction views the 2026 recognition as a shared milestone with its clients and team. The company extends its appreciation to homeowners who have taken the time to provide feedback, recommend its services and share their completed projects with friends and neighbors.

Homeowners can explore project photos and customer feedback on the company's Yelp profile. To learn more about residential construction services or request a consultation, visit indconstruction.

About IND Construction

IND Construction is an Encino-based residential general contractor serving Los Angeles and surrounding communities. Services include complete home remodeling, kitchen and bathroom renovations, home additions, ADU construction, garage conversions and new home construction. The company also provides design and planning services for residential projects. Remodeling Company in Los Angeles, CA



Elizabeth Camarena

IND Construction

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