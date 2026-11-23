MENAFN - EIN Presswire) “Arete Life - Arns Carrenard” recognized in the Best Recruitment/Employer Brand Video category

- Annemarie Cyboron, Arete's Director of Marketing and CommunicationsBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Arete has been named a finalist in Ragan's 2026 Video & Visual Awards in the Best Recruitment/Employer Brand Video category for its“Arete Life - Arns Carrenard” project. The program recognizes marketing, PR, and communications professionals whose video and visual work informs, inspires, and drives real results.“Arete Life - Arns Carrenard” was created by Arete's marketing team to highlight the inspiring journey of one Arete employee, Arns Carrenard, who pursued an education and career in cybersecurity with the goal of supporting individuals and organizations during difficult times. Arns has carried this spirit of service and generosity into the rest of his life as well, partnering with Arete to support the education of dozens of students in his home country of Haiti.By sharing this story, Arete hopes to inspire others to pursue excellence in their careers while finding meaningful ways to serve and give back to their communities. Watch the video here.“Being named a finalist is a proud moment for everyone who brought this project to life,” said Annemarie Cyboron, Arete's Director of Marketing and Communications.“This recognition reinforces the value of telling authentic stories about the people, purpose, and shared commitment that make Arete a meaningful place to work.”“Our judges saw a lot of strong work this year, and these finalists are the entries that stood out. Each one pairs a clear purpose with smart creative choices, and each made a real difference for the audience it was built for. That's hard to pull off, and every team on this list should be proud of it,” said Brendan Gannon, director of marketing at Ragan Communications.Judges evaluated entries on strategic thinking, creative excellence, and measurable results. Category winners and Honorable Mentions will be announced on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at Ragan.About AreteArete helps organizations stay ahead of cyber threats with standardized, intelligence-led detection, response, resolution, and resilience capabilities. As cyber incidents increasingly intersect with financial crime, we operationalize cyber intelligence from thousands of engagements to drive defensible decisions across response, remediation, recovery, and payment. Our global team of experts provides unparalleled capabilities to address the entire cyber threat lifecycle, from incident response and restoration to advisory and managed security services. Learn more at areteir.About Ragan Communications and PR DailyRagan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training, and intelligence for more than 60 years to internal and external communicators, HR professionals, and business leaders. Its daily news sites, PRDaily and Ragan, are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly. Ragan's Communications Leadership Council is one of the fastest-growing membership groups for communications executives, and its conferences, webinars, and workshops are attended by more than 5,000 communicators a year. Ragan Training is the leading learning portal among communicators, offering more than 800 hours of training and development for communicators. Ragan is also the producer of Communications Week, which is held each November. Headquartered in Chicago, Ragan has team members spanning the country and loyal customers worldwide. Visit us at ragan.

Annemarie Cyboron

Arete

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Arete Named a Finalist in Ragan's 2026 Video & Visual Awards News Provided By Arete November 23, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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