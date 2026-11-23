Dr. Michael D. Silberstein, Professor of Philosophy, Elizabethtown College

Society for UAP Studies and Elizabethtown College open registration for a college-credit UAP studies course launching online in Spring 2027.

- Dr. Michael D. Silberstein, Professor of Philosophy, Elizabethtown CollegeELIZABETHTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Society for UAP Studies (SUAPS), in collaboration with Elizabethtown College's School of Graduate and Professional Studies (SGPS), announces registration for Intro to UAP Studies PH270 one of the first college-credit courses dedicated to the interdisciplinary academic study of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). Beginning in Spring 2027, the online 3 credit course will examine UAP through historical, cultural, psychological, philosophical, and scientific perspectives.As government agencies, scientific institutions, and policymakers increasingly engage with UAP, the need for rigorous academic inquiry has grown.From the recent release of UAP records under the Department of War's Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE), to multiple whistleblowers testifying under oath in congressional hearings, to NASA's UAP research initiative, to the Department of Defense's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), the subject has entered a new era of public and institutional attention. This course represents an important step toward establishing UAP studies within higher education.The course will be co-taught by Dr. Michael D. Silberstein, co-founder and Secretary of the Society for UAP Studies and Dr. Michael C. Cifone, co-founder and president of the Society for UAP Studies and founding editor of Limina. A series of well-known figures in the contemporary UAP discourse will also be included as guest speakers.“UAP studies present an important opportunity for interdisciplinary academic inquiry. Bringing this subject into a college curriculum creates a structured environment for critical thinking and serious scholarly engagement.” Dr. Michael D. Silberstein, Professor of Philosophy, Elizabethtown College, and Intro to UAP Course co-instructor.Dr. Michael D. Silberstein is Professor of Philosophy, Professor of Science, Society, and Technology in the School of Engineering and Computer Science, Director of the Cognitive Science Program, and Core Faculty Member in the Neuroscience Program at Elizabethtown College. His most recent books are, Beyond the Dynamical Universe: Unifying Block Universe Physics and Time as Experienced (Oxford University Press, 2018), Emergence in Context: A treatise in 21st Century Natural Philosophy (Oxford University Press, 2022), Einstein's Entanglement: Bell Inequalities, Relativity, and the Qubit (Oxford University Press, 2024). His academic expertise includes philosophy, physics, cognitive science, complexity theory, and consciousness studies.Dr. Cifone got his undergraduate degree at Elizabethtown College and holds a Ph.D. in History and Philosophy of Science from the University of Maryland. His academic background includes research in theoretical physics, relativity, and quantum theory, with current work focused on the philosophical, conceptual, and methodological foundations of UAP science. In 2025, he received a research fellowship at the Center for Alternative Rationalities in Erlangen, Germany and was recently elected to the Board of Project Hessdalen, a Norwegian initiative investigating unusual atmospheric phenomena.“This is the first course of its kind: a comprehensive introduction to UAP Studies as an emerging interdisciplinary academic field, rather than simply another course about UFOs or UAP. By bringing together the historical, scientific, philosophical, and cultural perspectives of the subject, we are helping establish an entirely new area of scholarship within higher education and making it accessible to a broader audience through an online college-credit course.” Dr. Michael C. Cifone, co-founder and president of Society for UAP Studies, and Intro to UAP Course Co-InstructorAs co-founder and president of SUAPS, Dr. Cifone is advancing the development of UAP studies as an interdisciplinary academic field. Under his leadership, the organization is emerging as a prominent international institution working to integrate UAP research into higher education through university partnerships, scholarly publications, conferences, and research initiatives.He is also the founding editor of Limina: The Journal of UAP Studies, established alongside SUAPS in 2022. The journal provides an academic platform for interdisciplinary scholarships, theoretical development, methodological debate, and critical examination of UAP-related questions. Together, SUAPS and Limina are working to build the intellectual and institutional foundations of the field, encourage collaboration among researchers, and create opportunities for the next generation of scholars.Course DescriptionFrom an interdisciplinary perspective, students will explore all aspects of UFO/UAP related phenomena from their roots up to and including key events unfolding now, such as so-called Disclosure. Every week there is a flood of new UAP related stories and revelations across social media and elsewhere. This course will keep students up to date and help them critically evaluate everything UAP related.The curriculum draws on primary sources, government documents, scientific reports, academic literature, and well-known guest experts. Students will participate in collaborative research and develop an independently researched final presentation. The course emphasizes critical thinking, evidence evaluation, scientific methodology, first-person experience, and the examination of competing explanations rather than promoting a predetermined conclusion.For more information about the course:Registration Open Now - Spring 2027Course: Introduction to UAP StudiesInstitution: Elizabethtown College, School of Graduate and Professional StudiesAcademic Partner: Society for UAP Studies (SUAPS)Instructors: Dr. Michael D. Silberstein and Dr. Michael C. CifoneFormat: OnlineEnrollment: 3 College creditsDates: January 11 to April 30, 2027Admission cost: 499 USDRegister here:About the Society for UAP StudiesThe Society for UAP Studies is an international nonprofit scholarly organization dedicated to advancing rigorous, interdisciplinary research into unidentified anomalous phenomena and establishing UAP studies as a recognized academic field. Through its peer-reviewed journal, Limina: The Journal of UAP Studies, international conferences, research initiatives, and university partnerships, SUAPS is developing the scholarly infrastructure necessary to bring UAP research into higher education. Its long-term vision includes expanding academic collaborations, supporting emerging researchers, advancing scientific and philosophical inquiry, and integrating UAP studies into college and university curricula internationally.About Elizabethtown CollegeElizabethtown College is a private liberal arts college in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, on a 204-acre campus in Lancaster County, chartered in 1899. Elizabethtown College was ranked as a“top regional university” and a“top private college” in the Northeast by U.S. News and World Report 2027.

Deborah West

Society for UAP Studies

+1 346-320-7693

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Society for UAP Studies Opens Registration for One of the First College-Credit Courses in UAP Studies News Provided By Society for UAP Studies November 23, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Science, World & Regional



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