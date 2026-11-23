MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Managing Director Govindraj Basatwar will speak alongside DAZN and i.MGD, and attendees can keep the conversation going with Doverunner at Booth 3.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Doverunner, a content and mobile application security company, today announced that Managing Director Govindraj Basatwar will speak at SportsPro Media Summit, held December 2–3 at the Meliá Castilla in Madrid. Basatwar will join the panel "Detect & Disrupt: Building a Faster Response to Live Sports Piracy" on the summit's Content, Production & Technology track on December 2, 2026.

He'll be joined by Adam Redmond, Media Director at United Rugby Championship; Michal Grundland, Chief Business Officer at i.MGD; and Javier de Diego Yanez, Global Head of Anti-Piracy, Security & Policy at DAZN, a Doverunner customer.

With live sports, the window to act on piracy is short. An illegal stream does most of its damage while the match is still being played, and a takedown that lands after the final whistle won't win back the viewers or the rights value already lost. The panel will look at where delays still happen between spotting an illegal stream and shutting it down, and how forensic watermarking can pinpoint the source of a leak even across complex distribution setups. It will also get into when automated takedowns are enough and when a person needs to make the call.

"Every minute an illegal stream stays live during a match is money rights holders don't get back," said Basatwar. "Finding the stream is the easy part now. Tracing it to the source and shutting it down before the final whistle is where most teams still fall behind. That's the conversation I look forward to having at SportsPro Media Summit."

For Doverunner, a faster response starts with knowing where a leak came from. Its Forensic Watermarking embeds an invisible, unique identifier into video, so when pirated content turns up, rights holders can trace it back to its source. The technology has been independently certified by Cartesian and passed Sony Pictures' Golden Eye testing. From there, Doverunner's Anti-Piracy service monitors for illegal links and gets them taken down.

Attendees can also find the Doverunner team at Booth 3 throughout the summit to talk through how they're protecting their content and streaming apps. Meetings can be booked ahead of time here.

"With each new platform a rights holder adds, it becomes one more place a pirated stream can pop up," said James Ahn, CEO of Doverunner. "We're heading to Madrid to sit down with the people who deal with that during every match and talk about where their response is still too slow."

About Doverunner

DoveRunner is an industry-leading security technology company founded in 2000 in Seoul, South Korea, with offices in India, Indonesia, and the United States. Its Content Security suite, including Multi-DRM, License Cipher, Forensic Watermarking, Anti-Piracy, and Piracy Guard, helps streaming platforms, broadcasters, and rights holders protect premium video from encryption through takedown, while its Mobile Application Security suite protects apps against tampering and reverse engineering. DoveRunner is ISO certified to 27001, 27017, and 27018 standards. To learn more, visit .



Seanna Tucker

Doverunner

+1 408-432-5046

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Doverunner Takes On Live Sports Piracy at SportsPro Media Summit Madrid News Provided By Doverunner November 23, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Telecommunications



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