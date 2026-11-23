email validation api

Senders get alerts the moment an authentication record breaks or a sending IP is blacklisted, with a plain-language fix in every alert.

- Corey Haines, co-founder of TruelistSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Truelist, the email validation platform, today announced Deliverability Monitoring, which continuously checks a sender's SPF, DKIM, and DMARC records and watches sending IPs against major blacklists. Combined with Truelist's email list verification, it gives marketing and outbound teams one place to manage the two biggest drivers of inbox placement: list quality and sender authentication.Most deliverability failures are silent. A DNS edit pushes an SPF record past its 10-lookup limit, a move to a new email service provider leaves DKIM selectors that no longer resolve, or a sending IP lands on a blocklist. None of these events send a notification, and senders often find out weeks later through falling open rates or a customer asking why emails stopped arriving.How Truelist Deliverability Monitoring worksTeams add the domains they send from and the IPs they send through. Truelist parses and evaluates each SPF, DKIM, and DMARC record to establish a healthy baseline, then checks for configuration drift and blacklist listings around the clock. When something changes, Truelist sends an alert that names the affected record, explains what changed, and describes what to change back. For blacklist listings, it points senders to the right delisting process."Cleaning your list is only half of deliverability. The other half is making sure mailbox providers still trust you, and that can break overnight without anyone noticing," said Corey Haines, co-founder of Truelist. "We wanted teams to hear about a broken DKIM record or a new blacklist listing the morning it happens, not a month later."Monitoring and validation in one platformDeliverability Monitoring is included with Truelist Unlimited, which covers 25 domains and 50 sending IPs alongside unlimited standard email validation. It is also available as an add-on for teams using Truelist's pay-as-you-go credits.For quick one-time checks, Truelist offers free tools with no signup required, including an SPF record checker, DKIM record checker, DMARC record checker, email blacklist checker, domain reputation checker, and email health check at .About TruelistTruelist is an email validation platform that helps marketing, sales, and developer teams remove invalid, risky, disposable, and spam-trap addresses before they send. It offers pay-as-you-go credits that never expire, Unlimited plans for high-volume senders, Enhanced Validation for catch-all domains, recurring validation, deliverability monitoring, and a developer API. Truelist is SOC 2 Type II certified and was founded by Grant Ammons, former head of engineering at ConvertKit, and Corey Haines.For more information, visit .

Corey Haines

Truelist

+1 619-961-7765

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Truelist Adds SPF, DKIM, DMARC and Blacklist Monitoring to Email Validation News Provided By Truelist November 23, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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