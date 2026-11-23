MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ahead of November 27 holiday shopping, the Kansas City firm explains why Missouri stealing charges depend on more than merchandise value.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amanda Swinney Law is issuing a Missouri stealing-law overview ahead of Black Friday on November 27, explaining why a retail-theft allegation cannot be evaluated by merchandise value alone. The Kansas City, Missouri criminal-defense firm is highlighting the difference between an accusation and a conviction, along with the statutory factors that can affect charge classification.The National Retail Federation's October 20, 2026 holiday-shopping survey reports that 64% of consumers say they are likely to wait until Thanksgiving weekend to do most of their shopping. The national survey covered 8,094 adult consumers and was conducted October 1–7. These are reported shopping intentions, not Missouri shopper counts or evidence that theft will increase during the holiday weekend.Missouri's stealing statute addresses appropriating another person's property or services with the purpose to deprive that person, without consent or by deceit or coercion. In a retail setting, reviewing the alleged conduct and available evidence is important because an accusation is not itself proof that the statutory elements have been established.Section 570.030 provides different offense classifications. Its limited class D misdemeanor provision applies to property worth less than $150 when the person has no previous findings of guilt for a stealing-related offense and the other statutory conditions are satisfied. When the section specifies no other penalty, stealing is a class A misdemeanor. These provisions should not be read as a simple price-only rule.The statute generally makes stealing property or services valued at $750 or more a class D felony, subject to other applicable classifications. It also provides enhanced classifications involving certain property types, taking property physically from a person, and specified prior findings of guilt. A lower merchandise value does not establish that every alleged incident must be a misdemeanor.Separate provisions address organized retail theft and the aggregation of value in qualifying circumstances. Those provisions require analysis of the statutory definition and the alleged facts; the presence of more than one person does not, by itself, establish organized retail theft. The overview describes existing Missouri law, not a new rule beginning on Black Friday.Amanda Swinney Law is emphasizing review of the actual charge, the governing statute and the available evidence rather than assumptions based on a store report or an item's advertised price. Court notices, appearance dates and release conditions can create obligations that are separate from a disagreement about what occurred in a store.This release provides general educational information, not legal advice. Charge classifications, procedures and possible consequences depend on the governing law and the circumstances of the individual matter.About Amanda Swinney LawAmanda Swinney Law is a Kansas City, Missouri law firm representing individuals in traffic, DWI and criminal-defense matters in Kansas City, Missouri, and surrounding Missouri communities. Amanda Swinney, Attorney at Law, provides personal representation and guidance on case-specific legal issues. Additional information is available at .

Amanda Swinney, Attorney at Law

Amanda Swinney Law

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Amanda Swinney Law Clarifies Missouri Stealing Charges Ahead of Black Friday News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs November 23, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Retail



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