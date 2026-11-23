Pensacola, FL - Bellview, FL

Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers opened a new store at 6128 Mobile Highway in Pensacola, FL, offering full automotive maintenance and repair services.

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- - Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, a leading provider of quick oil change services, routine automotive maintenance, and tire services, announces the opening of its new Pensacola, FL location at 6128 Mobile Highway Pensacola, FL 32526. This is the brand's newest location in the greater Escambia County area, extending Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers' convenient and dependable service in Florida.

The new Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers store at 6128 Mobile Highway offers a variety of automotive services to keep customers' vehicles safely on the road and running as they should. In addition to quick, convenient, and reliable oil changes, the certified technicians at the new location provide a full suite of auto maintenance and repair services, including:

Wheel alignments and rotation

Battery testing and replacement

Drivetrain diagnostics and service

Cooling system service and repair

Brake pad inspection and replacement

Belt, hose, and filter inspection and replacement

Factory-recommended maintenance

And much more

With convenient hours, competitive pricing, and fast, friendly service, the new Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers location in Pensacola, FL is dedicated to giving each customer the assurance that their vehicle is well-maintained by providing the highest quality automotive products and services delivered quickly and conveniently in a superior environment by a professional staff emphasizing integrity in every action. New customers can receive significant discounts on full-service oil changes, brake service, tires, and more for a limited time.

Visit the new Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers in Pensacola, FL today to experience the Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers difference and keep your car performing at its best! Dependable people depend on Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers.

ABOUT EXPRESS OIL CHANGE & TIRE ENGINEERS

Founded in 1979 with a single store in Birmingham, Ala., Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers has grown into a national leader in automotive service with more than 400 stores across the country. The Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers brand remains synonymous with convenient, high-quality automotive service at a great price. For more information, visit .

Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers is part of the Mavis Tire Express Services Corp. ("Mavis") family of brands. For more information about Mavis or its family of automotive brands, visit .

Original article: news/express-oil-change-new-store-opening-pensacola-florida/

Express Oil Change

Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers

844-268-3972

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Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers Opens New State-of-the-Art Pensacola, FL Location News Provided By Mavis Tire Express Services Corp. November 23, 2026, 15:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods



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